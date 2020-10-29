We have yet another nice fair and mild day but tonight we will see increasing cloudiness associated with a weakening cold front moving into the area. It looks like the rain associated with the front will push in after midnight into early tomorrow morning, bringing rain until around noon tomorrow. After that we can expect the usual post frontal scattered showers that will diminish quickly later in the day as high pressure starts to build in again giving us partly cloudy skies tomorrow night, lows down to near 39.
Conditions improve Saturday and Sunday with sunny skies expected, highs around 60, mostly clear nights though we may see some patchy fog, lows down near 36 Saturday but a little warmer Sunday, up around 41.
It looks like the upper air pattern changes next week and another front moves in Monday night though there is a slight chance it may push in some rain Monday afternoon. It looks like the west to east flow will continue after that which would give us a chance of light rain or showers through the middle of next week.
COVID-19 Update
Over the last couple of days, we have had an additional 4 positive cases pop up. A 10-19yo, a 20-29yo, a 60-69yo and a 70-79yo. A couple of these are from the same household. This puts Tillamook County at a case count of 74, 63 positives and 11 presumptive.
The Oregon Health Authority released its COVID-19 Weekly Report yesterday. During the week of Monday, October 19, through Sunday, October 25, OHA recorded 2,642 new cases of COVID-19. That is a 14% increase from the previous week and a record-high for the pandemic.
The number of newly tested Oregonians rose to 31,448 and the percentage of positive tests held steady at 6.5%. Twenty-seven Oregonians were reported to have died in association with COVID-19—compared to 25 the previous week and 143 were hospitalized.
People aged 20 to 49 accounted for the largest percentage of infection at 56%, despite accounting for 39% of the total population. Persons under 30 accounted for 37 percent of the cases.
People over 80 accounted for 51% of COVID-19 associated deaths and with people over 70 added in they accounted for 75% of deaths associated with the illness.
As COVID-19 cases continue to surge, OHA reminds people to:
- Wear a face covering
- Keep physically distant.
- Avoid large gatherings and restrict gatherings with people outside of your household.
- Maintain good hand hygiene.
ODOT: Area 1 Construction Update
U.S. 101: Young’s Bay (New Youngs Bay) Bridge Repair Project
- Project Description: This project includes raising the lift span tower bracing above the high route clearance requirement, replacing rocker bearings, repairing damaged concrete, installing corrosion protection and replacing compression joint seals.
- Traffic Impacts: Most of the work that impacts the travel lanes will be done at night. There may be times when one-lane closures occur to accommodate equipment needed for the work and activities being done underneath the bridge.
- A 14 day full night closure will occur near the end of the project in 2021 while replacing the lift span bracing. The night closures will detour traffic onto U.S. 101 Business route.
- Project Website: https://www.oregon.gov/odot/projects/pages/project-details.aspx?project=18602
U.S. 101: Farmer Creek Bridge Replacement
- Project Description: This project will replace the more than 50 year old bridge whose timber deck is in poor condition. As part of the project, we will realign and widen the existing roadway and provide new striping and traffic signs. New guardrails and other improvements will be made to the wayside.
- Traffic Impacts: There will be lane restrictions and flagging for duration of the project. Lane closures are permitted any time between 7:00 pm Sunday through 12:00 pm Friday.
- Project Website: https://www.oregon.gov/odot/projects/pages/project-details.aspx?project=17525
OR6: Maintenance Paving Project
- Project Description: This project will pave the roadway (milepost 9 to 12) to give users a smoother ride.
- Traffic Impacts: There will be daytime lane closures from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. with flaggers and a pilot car controlling two-way traffic.
- -*Access for pedestrians, including those with disabilities, will be available and identified through or around work zones.
