As expected, the front that gave Washington a lot of rain, drifted southward thru our area early this morning giving us about 1 ½” to 1 ¾” of rain for the last 24 hours, it also gave the Coast Range (Lees Camp) 3 ½” which pushed the Wilson River higher than expected, cresting early this morning at 10.61’, flood level is 12’. In Washington, the Grays River did go to Flood Stage, cresting at 14.37’ earlier, Flood there is 12’. It is just falling below Flood at this time. There were some thunderstorms associated with the system also.
So, the system continues to move southeastward and weaken, and we are now just seeing some occasional light rain. Conditions will improve later this morning with clearing skies, winds becoming northerly 5-10, the high near 57. Look for clear skies tonight, and with light winds, lows drop to near 37.
We have high pressure building in this weekend which helps to give us mostly sunny skies, also with some dry easterly winds, Saturday the winds becoming easterly 10-15 gusting to 20, highs for the weekend around 61, lows near 41. We do pick up a slight chance of rain late Sunday night as a weakening low pressure area moves northward from southern Oregon, otherwise, Halloween should be dry.
Monday, we have some showers returning ahead of a front that will be trying to push the ridge off to the east with more scattered showers possible Tuesday as well. Wednesday the front finally wins and moves across, bringing the rain thru, followed by scattered showers Wednesday night and Thursday. Highs in the upper 50s, lows in the upper 40s.
Yesterday Oregon reported 1,116 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, 24 new deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. — There are 24 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 4,358, Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.
Oregon Health Authority reported 1,116 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. yesterday, bringing the state total to 363,648.
OHA releases new COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough report
OHA’s most recent update on COVID-19 breakthrough cases, released yesterday, found that 72.1% of the 7,723 reported COVID-19 cases between Oct. 17 through Oct. 23, occurred in people who were unvaccinated.
There were 2,156 breakthrough cases, accounting for 27.9% of all cases.
The average age of the breakthrough cases during that period was 48. Sixty-nine breakthrough cases involved residents of care facilities, senior living communities or other congregate care settings. There were 91 cases in people ages 12 to 17.
To date, there have been 35,424 COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough cases in Oregon. The average age of all cases is 48. Breakthrough cases have been reported in all 36 counties.
Cases of COVID-19 are far more common in unvaccinated people. The report shows that the rate of COVID-19 in unvaccinated people is currently four times higher than in vaccinated people.
To date, 4.4% of all vaccine breakthrough cases have been hospitalized and 1% have died. The average age of vaccinated people who died was 80.
Vaccination remains the most effective tool to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
The number of vaccine breakthrough cases identified in Oregon remains very small when compared to the more than 2.8 million Oregonians who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.