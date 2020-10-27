Another chilly morning with the low in Tillamook down to 32 thanks to the clear skies and calm winds provided by the continued high pressure ridge over the area. If you like this weather then you are in luck, it looks like the ridge will hold through at least Thursday so more mostly sunny to sunny days in store with afternoon highs climbing to near 60. With mostly clear nights the lows should stay in the low 40s.
Friday the models push a low pressure trough through the area that also pulls a weak front, and a weak rain chance, though during the day Friday. High pressure returns for the weekend so we return to dry, fair and mild conditions with lots of sunshine and mild temperatures, highs in the low 60s,lows in the lot to mid 40s.
It’s Almost Fall-Back Time!
This coming Sunday, November 1st, officially at 2am, Daylight Savings Time ends, and we return to Standard Time! Since we “Fall-Back” the good news is we gain an extra hour. At 2am you set the clocks back an hour, or back to 1am. If you are like most, just set the clocks back before you go to bed.
Being a forecaster, I will answer your pending question before asked! Yes, Oregon Senate Bill 320 could put an end to time changes in 2021, after we Spring-Forward, but this still requires Congress to approve this sometime between now and the end of 2029.
COVID-19 Update
Tillamook county remains at 70 cases, 59 positives and 11 presumptive after 3,585 tests, zero deaths.
High age group for positives - 20-29, Age group with most deaths - 80+. There are more female positive (52%) but men have more deaths (56%). 7% of the positives are or were hospitalized.
October 26, 2020
OREGON. COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state's death toll to 655, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.
Oregon Health Authority reported 339 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today bringing the state total to 42,436.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (41), Clatsop (1), Columbia (7), Coos (8), Crook (2), Deschutes (10), Douglas (1), Jackson (15), Josephine (1), Klamath (1), Lake (2), Lane (37), Linn (7), Malheur (2), Marion (40), Multnomah (90), Polk (4), Sherman (1), Umatilla (5), Union (1), Washington (56), and Yamhill (6).
Oregon's 654th COVID-19 death is a 61-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Oct. 19 and died on Oct. 25 in his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon's 655th COVID-19 death is a 96-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Oct. 9 and died on Oct. 23 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
