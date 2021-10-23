Some mainly light rain moving across the area this morning then we can expect some scattered showers this afternoon then become more widely scattered ahead of the next stronger system expected to bring rain and winds starting later tonight. Winds tonight becoming southeasterly 5-10 gusting to 18, highs today near 58, tonight’s lows near 45.
Next, we watch the continued rapid development of a low pressure area to the west. The models are in a little better agreement today, showing the low well off the Washington coast tomorrow morning and tracking toward Vancouver Island into Monday. This will likely still bring in some strong winds to the area, especially at the coast. So, tomorrow we can expect showers with possible thunderstorms, and they could be heavy at times. Breezy southerly winds 15-20 gusting to 35 inland, 40 to 50 at the beaches. More showers and possible thunderstorms tomorrow night, windy south winds 20-25 gusting to 40 inland, 50-60 at the beaches.
We should mention that the thunderstorm activity does look likely, and the showers could be heavy at times. With this much wind and sheer, conditions are favorable for waterspout formation. We know, just like in 2016, these waterspouts can come ashore as tornadoes and can cause damage so coastal locations should stay alert for these conditions and listen to the warnings. River flooding still looks unlikely though with the heavy downpours, localized small stream and urban flooding is possible. Watch for these are you drive about, especially at night when they are harder to see. All toll, Sunday into Monday we can expect around 2-3” of rain in the Coast Range which does increase the river flow rates, but luckily, they remain relatively low.
Speaking of Monday, the shower and thunderstorm threat continues, still windy with winds southwesterly 2-25 gusting to 40 inland, possibly 55-65 at the beaches. Things start to wind down by Monday night, still breezy, highs near 57, lows near 45.
We do see additional systems next week, but not as exciting as the weekends, but wet and breezy continues.
