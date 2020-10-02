High pressure, smoke and haze remains over the area though the high will weaken some as a couple of weak disturbances ride over the high. This morning the fog gave us enough mist to get things wet and this may be true tomorrow morning also.
While we continue to see northwesterly winds developing the next few days, we still see southerly winds in the higher levels which continues to push smoke across the region. The Air Quality Index this morning is 45 which is in the Good range. There is an Air Stagnation Advisory for the valley, their current levels are all in the Moderate level. The haze will slowly improve over the next few days as the upper level winds also become more westerly with blue skies returning for next week.
So, again, not much change over the weekend, foggy, cloudy mornings with some afternoon clearing, hazy skies, highs in the upper 60s, lows in the low 50s. The ridge builds in again next week, so sunny skies return with highs in the low 70s, mostly clear nights, lows still in the low 50s.
The high weakens again around midweek as another disturbance or two rides over bringing more clouds and slightly cooler temperatures Wednesday and by Thursday we see mostly clouds skies the highs down to the mid 60s.
Scam Alert
The phone scammers appear to be in a fall push with an increased volume the last few weeks. Everything from the usual expired automobile warranty, hotel stay, and the fraudulent Social Security use to more recently calls reported to be from the Police telling you there is a warrant issued for your arrest. There are others now emerging trying to cash in on the fires in different ways and soon it will be income tax time and these calls will be added to the list. Don’t become a victim. If the foreign accent does ring any bells, then them asking for money in the form of gift cards, iPhone Cards, or money orders should raise flags of concern.
I have learned that nearly all of these originate from nonextraditable countries, in other words, even if we find what country they are calling from, that country will not allow anything to be done.
ODOT Area 1 Construction Update
U.S. 101: Young’s Bay (New Youngs Bay) Bridge Repair Project
Project Description: This project includes raising the lift span tower bracing above the high route clearance requirement, replacing rocker bearings, repairing damaged concrete, installing corrosion protection and replacing compression joint seals.
Traffic Impacts: Most of the work that impacts the travel lanes will be done at night. There may be times when one-lane closures occur to accommodate equipment needed for the work and activities being done underneath the bridge.
A 14 day full night closure will occur near the end of the project in 2021 while replacing the lift span bracing. The night closures will detour traffic onto U.S. 101 Business route.
Project Website: https://www.oregon.gov/odot/projects/pages/project-details.aspx?project=18602
U.S. 101: Farmer Creek Bridge Replacement
Project Description: This project will replace the more than 50 year old bridge whose timber deck is in poor condition. As part of the project, we will realign and widen the existing roadway and provide new striping and traffic signs. New guardrails and other improvements will be made to the wayside.
Traffic Impacts: There will be lane restrictions and flagging for duration of the project. Lane closures are permitted any time between 7:00 pm Sunday through 12:00 pm Friday.
Project Website: https://www.oregon.gov/odot/projects/pages/project-details.aspx?project=17525
6th Through 11th Street: Waterfront Bridges
Project Description: This project replaces six aging bridges at the Astoria Waterfront, at 6th through 11th Streets. We will also install drainage and water quality facilities at the intersection of OR 30 and 30th Street in Astoria.
Traffic Impacts: Intermittent traffic control may occur while construction finishes up. Visit TripCheck for the most up to date information.
Project Website: https://www.astoria.or.us/Waterfront_Bridges_Replacement.aspx?deptid=9
