We have another disturbance pushing showers through this morning with relatively light westerly winds, the afternoon high near 61. There will still be a slight chance of afternoon showers though this will decrease by tonight as weak high pressure starts to build in giving us partly cloudy skies with a low near 43.
High pressure continues tomorrow so look for a fair and mild day with sunny skies, the high near 63, another clear night will allow the temperatures to drop down to the dewpoint so we can expect patchy fog late after the winds die off.
The models are mixed for Friday, some keep the high pressure in which would keep us dry. Some of the other models show a weak front moving through Friday so we do have a slight chance of light rain starting in the afternoon that would persist through Friday night. The threat is higher the further north you go.
After that, for the weekend, the uncertainty grows, though we have high pressure just off to the west, the models suggest a system or two could ride over the ridge and drop down through the area giving us a slight chance of showers. The first threat is Saturday night into Sunday morning, then another Monday night into Tuesday morning. High temperatures over the weekend in the low 60s, lows in the mid 40s.
It’s easy to forget about earthquake safety amid a global pandemic and ongoing wildfire recovery; however, Oregon is still earthquake territory. The Great Shakeout, an annual earthquake preparedness drill, takes place at 10:15 a.m. on October 15. This two-minute practice is an important safety drill that can be incorporated into homes, offices and virtual classrooms.
Oregon has many crustal faults that can cause earthquakes and substantial localized damage. In addition to the local faults, the off-shore Cascadia Subduction Zone extends from British Columbia, Canada to southern California. Cascadia can produce very large earthquakes and tsunami that will likely affect the entire West Coast. Residents can prepare for even these very large disasters by taking small actions over time. Practicing your safety actions makes you more prepared.
Oregon’s Office of Emergency Management works with local communities to share information on what to expect and how to be prepared before, during and after an earthquake. This includes encouraging all Oregonians to participate in the Great Shakeout, a time when everyone can practice “drop, cover and hold on” – the number one safety action to take during any type of earthquake.
“This year, with many working from home and students taking classes online, it’s a great opportunity to discuss earthquake safety and have an earthquake drill at home with your family,” said Andrew Phelps, OEM director.
Other earthquake safety tips include strapping down your home’s water heater and locating your home’s gas and water lines to shut them off quickly should it be necessary. When meeting with your household, take a walk around your home to identify heavy objects that are on high shelves that could fall; relocate those items to lower shelves and make sure that heavy furniture items are braced for safety. Also discuss the best place to meet should you become separated during the event and make a plan to communicate with loved ones. Identify the best place for your preparedness items and make sure everyone in the household knows where those items are located.
“After a large-scale event, such as a Cascadia quake, it could take some time for formal response resources to be available,” said Phelps. “That’s why it’s crucial to make plans with your family and neighbors to be prepared for at least two weeks.”
For tips on how to be “Two-Weeks Ready” visit our website at https://www.oregon.gov/OEM/hazardsprep/Pages/2-Weeks-Ready.aspx
Participants can register for the Great ShakeOut at https://www.shakeout.org/oregon/
Videos are available to help households identify priorities for preparing for an earthquake:
Life Happens Fast – You can be prepared for unexpected emergencies
Life Happens Fast – Great ShakeOut
BURN BAN MODIFICATION
County Burn Ban Terminated October 10th
The Tillamook County Fire Defense Board in conjunction with the Oregon Department of Forestry will allow burning in burn barrels and open debris pile burning on October 10th, 2020 at 0100. This was changed from the revised date of October 15th as a wet weather system approaches the area this weekend.
In Tillamook County, for the General Public, burning permits are required. For residents that live within a City Fire Department District or Rural Fire Protection District, they will need to contact their local Fire Department for burn permit requirements. In the remainder of Tillamook County, the Oregon Department of Forestry issues burning permits.
There is no fee for the burn permit, but an on-site inspection with the landowner is performed prior to issuing a permit. Information about burning permits and how to obtain a permit for Tillamook District is available by calling the Oregon Department of Forestry at 503-815-7056 (24 hr line), or you may contact your local fire department.
The public is reminded to practice safe burning year round. Please consider the following when burning:
- One person in attendance at all times
- Have a charged water hose and shovel nearby
- No burning during east winds
- Burn during daylight hours only
- Ensure fire is completely extinguished when done
For further information please contact your local fire district or the Oregon Department of Forestry.
