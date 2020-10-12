There is a weak disturbance moving through this morning then we have a weak ridge moving across bringing dryer conditions for the afternoon. This is short lived though as we have another system, similar to yesterdays, moving in tonight so back comes the rain and breezy conditions into tomorrow morning. High temperatures running in the low 60s, lows tonight in the mid 50s.
We transition over to scattered showers around noon tomorrow that diminish leaving only widely scattered showers through tomorrow night, highs still in the low 60s but lows in the upper 40s.
Wednesday looks partly sunny with high pressure returning then Thursday and Friday look mostly sunny after some patchy morning fog, with highs in the mid to upper 60s, lows still in the upper 40s.
The models are a little mixed for the weekend but for now we go with the set that shows continued high pressure bringing fair and mild conditions for Saturday and Sunday, highs in the mid to upper 60s, partly cloudy nights, lows around 50.
More SCAM ALERTS
Election calls – We have received reports that local individuals have received calls from 503-842-3492, Caller-ID showing TILLAMOOK DEM. The caller tells the person that they are not registered to vote, and the caller would need some information to ensure the ballot was sent correctly. I called the number above is not in service, this is definitely a scam to get your information. Do not give them your information. For the record, ballots are to be mailed October 14th.
Amazon Prime Subscription Scam – I see there is another scam in action related to Amazon Prime Day. People posing as Amazon employees call to tell you there are problems with your account and require your information and/or remote access to your computer so they can correct the problem. They often ask you to download software and disable your security features then ask you to log into your bank account so they can link to your Prime Account. Once you do this they have complete access to your account, and your money.
Scammer now have the ability to force your Caller-ID to show and say just about any name and number so be very cautious and don’t assume what you see or are told is correct. Never give you banking information to an unknown individual on the phone or computer.
