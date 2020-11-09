It was, or is, on the chilly side this morning with frosty windshield, the low at the airport 28, the temperature now has soared to 43. Good new, it will not be as cold tonight which is a good thing as the rain will be returning with the next approaching front.
We can now see the high clouds pushing in ahead of the warm front that will continue to give us increasing cloudiness then bring in some light rain early this evening. This will be followed early tomorrow morning by the associated cold front then we can expect some scattered showers as an upper level trough of low pressure moves across causing the showers to persist until later that night.
Wednesday is the Veteran’s Day holiday and we can expect only a slight chance of showers still that morning, then things dry up, the high near 50, another increasing chance of rain moves in later that night with the next approaching front that moves in Thursday then a low pressure system is expected to bring in more rain though the models are in sync on the exact timing or strength.
Friday there is a chance we could see a strong and very moist front that could bring 3-5” of rain in the Coast Range into Saturday, along with strong winds and high surf to our area, and heavy snow in the Cascades. Just to add to the fun, we are coming into a period of astronomically high tides so we have the potential to see urban flooding from the heavy rain, coastal tidal flooding from the high surf aggravated by the rain, a high wind warning, and an elevated concern for sneaker waves. East of here the Cascades could also see their usual Winter Storm Warnings. Saturday also looks wet and breezy then we see another system bringing more rain Sunday or Monday. All the elements are there for a very interesting weekend starting Friday. I will be watching how this develops closely.
COVID-19 News
As you likely heard, the state had some high case numbers over the weekend. Saturday there were 988 positive cases and 13 deaths, Sunday recorded 874 positives and 1 new death. Tillamook’s numbers were not real good either with 4 cases total on Friday, 1 on Saturday and 2 more on Sunday pushing our totals to 89, 78 positives and 11 presumptive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.