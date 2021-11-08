It looks like today we catch a break in the rain, but we pay for it the rest of the week! We have an upper level southwesterly flow that will push in the next weather system while at the surface we see a weak offshore flow pushing the low clouds out to sea.
This means we are fair, dry, and mild today with southeasterly winds 5-10, the afternoon high near 57. We will start to see increasing high clouds today that forewarn us we have more weather coming. This evening a low pressure area offshore will strengthen and move into northwest Oregon or southwest Washington.
This will bring back the rain and give us some gusty winds tonight. We can expect about a half an inch of rain but the winds becoming southerly 15-20 gusting to 30, and as usual, 35-45 at the beaches. The models are a little mixed on strength and location of this system. For now, it looks like the strongest winds will be to our south, towards Newport, with a few models showing winds there possibly gusting to 50-60 at the beaches. Wherever these winds finally materialize, if they do, will only see these increased winds for a few hours. Then we should transition to scattered showers late tonight, lows near 44.
Tomorrow we can expect a few scattered showers still now and then with winds westerly 5-10, highs near 53, lows near 42. After that, things get more complicated. It appears there will be a ridge over us or just to the east as the jet stream starts moving up into Washington.
Then the ridge appears to weaken and the pattern would suggest another Atmospheric River event taking shape and aiming at western Washington or northwest Oregon. We would see rain starting on Wednesday then Thursday the jet stream shift northward as the moist warm front also moves northward before becoming stationary and keeping us with rainy conditions into Friday with warmer temperatures.
There is a chance the Coast Range could see 2-4” of rain in that 48 hour period of time, which could drive up the rivers, that are still with increased flow rates from the recent rains, to up to near bankfull. Current river forecast do not reflect any flooding concerns right now but this should be watched to see how it progresses. Much can change between now and then, for the better, or worse.
As uncertain as the above is, the models get even more mixed for the weekend’s forecast. There is a chance the ridge that is over the westerly U.S. could strengthen and give us a dry and mild weekend. If the ridge weakens, then we see more “wet”, for now, there is a 50-50 chance on one or the other!
