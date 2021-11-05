It looks like the next in the series of fronts has moved thru the area and is now passing thru the valley. I see a temperature drop, the winds have eased, and the barometric pressure is rising at the airport, all classic signs. We could see a shower or two the rest of today until the next rainmaker in the making pushes in more rain later tonight.
This next system, that is still developing off the coast, will move in with a low pressure area that will likely bring gusty winds again, but there is much uncertainty on exactly who will see this smaller area of winds. Another system you want to keep your eyes on as the models are not doing a real good job on forecasting intensity or location. So, speaking of the winds, we will see winds becoming southwesterly 5-10 today, the high near 57, then easterly winds tonight 8-12, lows near 42.
Tomorrow and Sunday look like more days with showers and possible thunderstorms, especially in the coastal waters. This all thanks to some cooler unstable air moving in with a couple of weak disturbances that race across. The Cascades are even looking at snow possibly down to 3000’ by Sunday morning. Saturday’s winds could be southwesterly 10-15 gusting to 25 with higher gusts at the beaches, then not as breezy Sunday, highs near 52, lows near 40.
Speaking of the beaches, we will continue to see some minor Coastal Overflow Flooding at the Astronomical High Tide times today on thru the weekend. Today’s higher tide is at around 1:29pm, a 9.8’ at Garibaldi, then tomorrow it peaks at 2:10pm, a 9.9’ tide. The tides have been running higher than forecasted and this will contribute to the flooding. Sunday and Monday the tides are a little less, but we could still see some minor Overflow Flood those days as well. As a result, the NWS Portland has issued a Coastal Flood Advisory for today from 1pm thru 4pm and again tomorrow from 1pm thru 5pm.
As for next week, it is a forecast in the making. Some of the models are suggesting that Monday another strong low pressure center will develop, thanks to a stronger jet stream, off of northern California then move northward. The target area for landfall is up in the air with different models picking different locations. For now, it is somewhere between Newport and Vancouver Island, obviously a big area. This could obviously be a big wind event for someone if it were to verify. At this point, just something to watch. The longer range models suggest we will see high pressure building in after that which would give us a break with fair and mild conditions for the second half of next week.
The only other warning I will give you is….don’t forget to change your clocks this weekend. We “Fall Back” Sunday at 2am, or if you are like me, change the clock at bedtime Saturday! Enjoy the extra hour of sleep.
COVID Update
First, let’s talk Oregon COVID hospitalizations, that had been trending down last month, bottoming at 513 hospitalizations at the end of October. They have since climbed up some and seem to be hovering at between 530-540.
Next, over the coming weeks, OHA will report approximately 550 deaths among people who died with COVID-19, but whose deaths only became recently known to state epidemiologists due to a technical computer error.
This will result in higher death totals as the backlog is resolved. and as a result, we now have another Tillamook County death that was from June bringing our total to 36.
Looking at the positive cases this week we see a significant increase. I use OHA daily report which last week showed 27 new cases for the week. So far this week we are up to 46 with one more reporting day to go. This is following the trend seen across the state.
