Another wet day with an atmosphere river event slowly moving through the area today and tonight. This will likely bring somewhere between ½” to 1” of rain into the area thru late tonight. All this rain does not cause any flooding concerns but does cause a little concern in the States fire scarred areas with a slight potential to cause some slides and/or debris flows. Not for our area though. High temperatures today in the upper 50s, lows in the mid 40s.
We also have a low pressure area developing off to the northwest that will drop southeastward and be moving inland around Northern California Friday. This will give us a chance of rain Friday morning along with breezy conditions during the day. High temperatures by Friday in the mid 50s, lows in the upper 30s.
Saturday another cold low pressure area drops southward from British Columbia and gives us a slight chance of showers Saturday and causes the snow level to drop. We are looking at about a 20% chance of showers in the afternoon with highs only climbing to around 50. With the low temperatures falling to around 35 Saturday night, the snow level will be down around 2000’ after midnight so any showers in the higher Coast Range mountains will cause some light snow.
Sunday, we have a ridge of high pressure moving across that gives us sunny skies and a high near 51 but with mostly clear skies that night, the lows drop to near 32. We should see increasing clouds Monday as another front approaches bringing a chance of rain Monday night into Tuesday then some post-frontal showers Tuesday night into Wednesday (Veterans Day), high temperatures around 51, nighttime lows in the upper 30s.
OHA posts highest weekly COVID-19 case count
The Oregon Health Authority released its COVID-19 Weekly Report today which showed that during the week of Monday, Oct. 26, through Sunday, Nov. 1, OHA recorded 3,542 new cases of COVID-19 infection—up 34% from last week’s tally of 2,642.
This is the second consecutive week daily case counts set a record high for the pandemic.
The number of newly tested Oregonians rose to 34,591 and the percentage of positive tests rose sharply to 8.4%.
Thirty-seven Oregonians were reported to have died in association with COVID-19—compared to 27 the previous week and 160 were hospitalized.
People aged 20 to 49 accounted for the largest percentage of infection at 56%, despite accounting for 39% of the total population. Persons under 30 accounted for 38% of the cases.
People over 80 accounted for 50% of COVID-19 associated deaths and people over 70 accounted for 74% of deaths associated with the illness.
Schools are not major drivers of COVID-19 spread across Oregon. Cases are appearing at schools because there is more community spread.
This week’s report reflects the statewide trend of sharply rising cases, with 13 schools providing in-school instruction that that had at least one case in a student or staff/volunteer that attended or worked during their infectious or exposure period.
As COVID-19 cases continue to surge, OHA reminds people to:
- Wear a face covering
- Keep physically distant.
- Avoid large gatherings and restrict gatherings with people outside of your household.
- Maintain good hand hygiene
(Tillamook case count – No Change)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.