The southerly flow ahead of the front is keeping nighttime temperatures on the mild side. But is also pushing in lots of moisture causing the rain ahead of the actual front that moves in later tonight. It appears that the higher rainfall totals today will be aimed at the central Oregon coastal area. Though this is considered an atmospheric river event, and river flow rated increase, we are still expecting modest rainfall totals here. I think today we will see 1” to 2 1/2“through tonight, more expected tomorrow, maybe another 1-2”. The other significant event is the flow will be turning more northerly tomorrow, pulling down colder temperatures starting tomorrow night.
Friday the upper level low pressure area will sink southeastward and be near the Oregon coast moving towards northern California, so, we should have a few scattered showers around the area. With northerly winds 10-15 gusting to 20, the high around 54 then partly cloudy and dry Friday night, the low dropping to near 36.
We have a slight chance of showers still on Saturday with partly sunny skies, the high near 52. Saturday night the snow level continues its downward trend, falling to around 2000’ after midnight so there is a chance the higher Coast Range mountains could see some snow. Sunday, dryer and colder, the high near 49, the low that night though, down to around 32.
As in the past, timing is everything, Monday morning the snow level will have fallen to around 1600’. We do have a slight chance of showers with mostly cloudy skies also. As the sun rises, so does the snow level, climbing to near 2500’ in the afternoon, highs near 49, then we have a disturbance pushing in a chance of rain Monday night into Tuesday, highs near 52, lows near 40.
COVID-19 Update
First, Tillamook news, yesterday we had 2 more confirmed positive cases, a 60-69yo and a 40-49yo. That brings our case count to 82 with 71 positives and 11 presumptive. This means we have averaged 2 a day for November so far.
The Oregon Health Authority says, with COVID-19 cases recently surging and the weather getting cooler, Oregon Health Authority (OHA) urges Oregonians to rethink holiday traditions to celebrate safely and still enjoy the season.
Along with the “three w’s” —wear a face covering, wash your hands frequently and watch your distance—OHA encourages everyone to participate in lower-risk activities to keep all Oregonians safe during the pandemic.
“Celebrating outside is safer than inside; just remember to dress in cold-weather gear and gather with fewer than 10 people,” said Shimi Sharief, one of the senior health advisors at OHA.
Other low-risk activities include making seasonal dishes with the people you live with, shopping locally or online and attending a virtual faith service.
It is safest to stay home and celebrate. If you decide to travel, go with members of your household and drive to your destination instead of flying, if possible. It’s a good idea to get a COVID-19 test before going anywhere, but it’s important to note that a negative test result is NOT a free pass. Some COVID-19 tests produce a high percentage of false negatives, so even if you test negative, follow stringent safety protocols if you travel.
While a COVID-19 vaccine is not yet available, getting a flu shot ahead of the holidays is especially important and can help avoid a “twindemic.” A flu vaccine will not protect against COVID-19, but vaccination has many other benefits. It’s safe and effective and part of a comprehensive public health strategy to reduce the burden of flu.
For more tips to stay safe all through the holiday season, check out these infographics and share them with your friends and family on your Facebook and Instagram accounts.
Fresh off the press
ODOT: Valley, No. Coast: U.S. 101 is closed in both directions 3 miles south of Warrenton following a multi vehicle crash. This could be an extended closure for a law enforcement investigation and reconstruction. Travelers should avoid the area, use an alternative route or expect long delays. More Info Here
