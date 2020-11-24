Today we have rain, associated with a cold front, moving into the region that will bring rain later this morning that persists through tonight and into tomorrow morning. Winds with the front are not exceptional with gusts between 35 and 45 possible at the beaches, overall rain amounts between 1 and 1 ½” through tomorrow morning.
The significant event moving in from this system is the seas. Today the offshore seas are likely to run 10-12’ but building later this afternoon and reaching upwards of 20’ later tonight. Tomorrow it appears we could see seas 20-25’. All this will create very hazardous conditions along our beaches late tonight and tomorrow. The seas will start to ease later tomorrow night.
All this has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a High Surf Advisory from 10pm tonight thru 4am Thursday. This is because the impact from this could be dangerously high surf conditions, sneaker waves and severe rip currents. These waves can knock people off rock and jetties as well as lift and roll large logs onto unsuspecting individuals.
These conditions are very dangerous and there have been deaths and serious injuries in the past as a result of these conditions. Again, if you plan on going to the beach, remain well clear of the surf and even then, do not take your eyes off the ocean!
So, the front pushes through tomorrow morning leaving scattered showers that begin to diminish tomorrow night as high pressure moves in again. This bring partly sunny skies, after some patchy morning fog, for Thanksgiving Day, with calm winds and a high of around 50. We see mostly cloudy skies that night with patchy fog and frost, the lows drop to near 35.
Friday starts out nice, mostly sunny skies after the fog, the high near 53 but then the ridge weakens as another weak front approaches bringing a chance of rain later Friday night. We get a break Saturday, but the rain chance returns Sunday into Monday, highs near 52, lows near 37.
COVID News
Tillamook
Time Period Cases per 100,000 Test Positivity
10/25-11/7 64.2 2.3%
11/01–11/14 86.8 2.8%
11/08-11/21 90.6 3.2%
20-29yo still the highest age count at 21.7%
Cases by Sex, highest are female at 51.5%
73.3% of the time NOT hospitalized
As of yesterday, out of 4,286 tests we have had 112 positives according to OHA.
