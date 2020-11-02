One more day of high pressure bringing us fair and mild conditions then later this afternoon we start to see some incoming high clouds associated with a front that will bring rain early tomorrow morning to the area as the high continues to push off to the east. High temperatures near 61, lows near 46.
Tomorrow looks rainy and breezy with winds becoming southerly 14-18 gusting to 25, highs near 59, lows only down to near 53. Rainfall totals around ½ to 1” tomorrow. After that we continue to have periods of rain and rainshowers as disturbances continue to move across the area, so periods of rain Wednesday, breezy also.
It looks like a strong upper level trough of low pressure will move into the area starting Thursday bringing more rain into Friday with an atmospheric river event. Exactly how much rain is still questionable as the models are mixed on the strength and moisture of the system. Another concern from this, outside of Tillamook County, is the rain affecting the burn areas with slides and debris flows. We will continue to watch this as it gets closer.
We get cooler this weekend with a slight chance of rain, and with the snow level dropping, we could see some snow in the higher Coast Range Mountains above around 2300’ at night to above 3000’ during the day. Highs this weekend only around 50, lows down into the mid 30s.
COVID-19 Update
First, if you haven’t gotten your flu shot yet, it is not to late. I have heard from several people that they have family members that have been diagnosed with the flu, so it is out there already!
Next, the weekend (Fri-Sat-Sun) was not a good one for Oregon as related to COVID-19. The daily case count for Oregon is climbing, averaging 560 cases a day, and unfortunately, the State also saw 18 deaths, 14 of those on one day alone. Continue to take all COVID protective measures, wear your mask, wash your hands often, keep the 6’ spacing, and avoid large gatherings. As I put it, I continue to maintain my bubble. I have a small group of relatives and friends that each have their bubble which we are part of, and they are part of mine.
In Tillamook County, we also saw an increase with a case on Friday, an 80-89yo, and two on Saturday, a 20-29yo and another 80-89. This puts our case count at 77 cases being 66 positives, and 11 presumptives.
