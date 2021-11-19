The rain continues to push off to the southeast leaving us with scattered showers the rest of the morning then partly sunny skies for the afternoon.
Winds are a bit on the gusty side, northwesterly 8-12 gusting to 25, today’s high near 53. Mostly cloudy skies expected tonight with light winds, the low near 41. With all the moisture, patchy fog is possible after around midnight thru the morning hours tomorrow.
Then there is the weekend, and a nice one on the way as high pressure builds in. Mostly sunny skies, light winds, highs near 54 Saturday and 57 on Sunday. With partly cloudy skies Saturday night, the low can drop to near 37 which could give some areas some patchy frost Sunday morning. Sunday’s low near 38.
Monday, we see another front and possible a low pressure area affecting our weather but as I have mentioned before, the models have not been real solid on this feature. We will merge the models and say as increasing chance of rain Monday with rain likely Monday night thru Tuesday morning when it likely eases up some. Wednesday on the models get even more mixed so, a chance of rain remains Wednesday and sorry, it look like that chance increases into Thanksgiving Day.
COVID Update
Latest Breakthrough numbers for the state issued 11/18, for the positive cases during the period 11/7-11/13 - 74.5% were Unvaccinated, 25.5% were breakthrough cases. The average age of the breakthrough cases during that period was 45. Forty breakthrough cases involved residents of care facilities, senior living communities or other congregate care settings. There were 37 cases in people aged 12 to 17. To date, 4.5% of all vaccine breakthrough cases have been hospitalized and 1.1% have died. The average age of vaccinated people who died was 81.
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 419, which is eight fewer than yesterday. There are 104 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is four more than yesterday. There are 65 available adult ICU beds out of 689 total (9% availability) and 252 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,123 (6% availability).
There were 4 new cases reported in Tillamook County yesterday, and no new deaths. I installed a new computer and lost the file with the running totals. These will be issues by the Community Health Center later this morning.
