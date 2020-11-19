We see a few more showers this morning as another disturbance moves across the area. We are seeing scattered showers, some giving brief periods of heavy rain with small hail. There is still a slight chance of a thunderstorm, especially over the coastal waters. The activity will become more widely scattered later tonight, winds southeasterly 4-8, tonight’s low near 41, today’s high around 52.
Mostly sunny tomorrow as high pressure moves in, any showers diminish early, calm winds, highs near 54, then mostly clear skies tomorrow night, light east winds, lows down near 36. We enjoy mostly sunny skies Saturday the high crosses bringing us mostly sunny skies, light east winds still, highs near 55, lows down to 38.
Sunday on we have more systems lined up to bring another wet week. Sunday, we have an increasing chance of rain thru Monday with rain likely as the front crosses Tuesday and Wednesday, highs near 52, lows near 42.
PARKING FEE WAIVED AT OREGON STATE PARKS NOV. 27, THE DAY AFTER THANKSGIVING
Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) invites Oregonians to head outside for some fresh air the day after Thanksgiving, Nov. 27, also known as ‘Green Friday.’ OPRD will waive day-use parking fees that day in 25 state parks across Oregon.
“We recognize that being outdoors makes us feel better and is a break from the stresses of 2020,” said director Lisa Sumption. “In this unconventional year, we feel it is especially important to honor this tradition as thanks to Oregonians for supporting us through our toughest times.”
Thanksgiving weekend falls squarely within the Governor’s Two-Week Freeze, Nov. 18 – Dec. 2. Accordingly, OPRD directs people to limit gatherings at parks to six people and two households. This is in addition to longstanding direction to stay local, wear face coverings and maintain a 6’ distance from other visitors.
“Following these precautions is particularly important in the coming weeks to support statewide efforts to stop the spread of the virus,” Sumption said. “When visitors prepare and care, it keeps parks safe for everyone.”
Green Friday typically kicks off a series of holiday events in state parks, but this year OPRD opted to cancel these events.
“The pandemic challenges all of us to find new, creative ways to celebrate the holidays,” Sumption said. “We look forward to the safe return of these holiday traditions, and until then, parks are open and here for you.”
The parking waiver applies from open to close Nov. 27 at the 25 parks that charge a $5 daily parking fee. A list of parks that require day-use parking permits is available at stateparks.oregon.gov. Parking is free year-round at the majority of Oregon’s 250-plus state park properties.
