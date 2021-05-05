We have a weakening cold front approaching the coast this morning that will bring some mainly light rain to the area starting late morning to around noonish today. Winds with the system will be southerly 10-15 gusting to 20, today highs near 59. The front passes through and we transition to scattered showers tonight and with more unstable air moving in late tonight, there is a slight chance of thunderstorms, especially over the coastal waters, starting around midnight tonight and lasting until around noon tomorrow.
We see improving conditions tomorrow with mostly sunny skies likely in the afternoon, winds westerly 10-15 gusting to 20, the highs near 55. With a weak ridge moving in we still see a slight chance of a shower or two overnight, still breezy, lows near 41.
A weak disturbance rides the flow through the area Saturday and gives us a slight chance of showers then another one Sunday gives us a better chance of showers during the day Sunday, highs near 59, lows near 42.
As for the start of next week, the models remain mixed on the location of a building ridge of high pressure and its strength. It could be either over us or some models show it further east. We will go with it nearer to us, giving us mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 60s with party cloudy nights, lows in the low to mid 40s, thru the middle of next week.
Gordon’s Update Change
Just a reminder that we will be transitioning the first week in June from me maintaining the 7 “Gordon’s Update” distribution lists I use, through Outlook, over to sending this Update out to all that have subscribed on the new and improved Tillamook County Website. If you wish to continue to receive this after the first week in June, you need to go to www.co.tillamook.or.us, then hit the tab on the top right that says, “How Do I”, then select, “Mailing Lists”. This brings you to a new page with several subscription options on the left. Select the one that says, “Daily Weather Briefing.” You can expect a confirmation email and you are all set!
To go directly there now, here is the URL:
https://www.co.tillamook.or.us/newsletter/subscriptions
COVID Vaccine Info
Some upcoming clinics with openings, go to https://app.blockitnow.com/consumer/covid-care now to schedule:
- Thursday May 6th: Pfizer / Moderna Clinic in Rockaway at Neah-Kah-Nie
- Thursday May 6th: J&J clinic in Tillamook at Adventist Health Occupational Med
- Friday May 7th: Moderna clinic in Hebo at Nestucca Fire Hebo Station 87
Jaykob Wood, the Executive Director of the Tillamook County Pioneer Museum shared, “I received my first dose of the Moderna vaccine last month and am looking forward to my second. Despite the horror stories of side-effects, mine were relatively little--just a small headache and lethargy. To me, that is a small price to pay to keep my neighbors and loved ones healthy.
I chose to get vaccinated not just for me, but for the many people who have sacrificed and lost lives, livelihood, and health throughout this pandemic. For example, my grandfather is dying (not of Covid-19) and my family can only visit him one-person-per-day, due to Covid restrictions. Likely, some of my family members (myself included) will have to make their peace without getting to say goodbye. This kind of loss without a final goodbye has become so common in the last year, I hope we do not become numb to it.
To those apathetic, too busy, or distrusting of being vaccinated, I would encourage you to consider the people you care about and look forward to the day when we can take off our masks again. I know that a vaccinated community means we can get back to 'normal' soon."
