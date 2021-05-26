We have a high pressure ridge moving thru today that is bringing us this nice sunny morning. The ridge will continue to move east ahead of the next front that will be pushing in some high clouds this afternoon, then some rain late tonight that continues into tomorrow morning. Highs today near 62 with all this sun, lows tonight near 48.
So, the front pushes through around midday tomorrow then we transition over to scattered showers by the afternoon with the winds becoming southwesterly 10-15 gusting to 25, the high near 55. The shower activity starts to ease after midnight, still breezy though thru late evening then diminishing, lows near 47.
Friday another ridge of high pressure starts to build in and puts an end to any remaining widely scattered showers, winds becoming westerly 5-10, highs near 60 under partly sunny skies.
Then in comes a spectacular holiday weekend. Mostly sunny skies expected Saturday on into Monday and Tuesday. High temperatures start out around 68 Saturday but warm a degree or two each day, reaching 73 by Tuesday. With partly cloudy nights, the low Saturday around 47 but also warming a little each night, only falling to 52 Monday night.
It might be a good idea to get your weekend BBQ supplies early as the weekend on the coast will likely be very busy as temperatures over in the valley will be in the mid to upper 80s for the holiday weekend.
Two week night time closure of New Youngs Bay Bridge planned June 6-18
Closure is part of current bridge repair project
ASTORIA—A full two-week nighttime closure of the New Youngs Bay Bridge is scheduled from Sunday, June 6 to Friday, June 18, from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. each weeknight (Sunday night through Friday morning). The closure is part of the repair project that began in March 2019 and is necessary to complete work on the lift span towers.
During the nighttime closure, travelers will use U.S. 101 Business over the Lewis and Clark River and Old Youngs Bay Bridges as the alternate route. Travelers should add some extra travel time and expect delays. The work is weather dependent which may impact the schedule.
The overall project consists of raising the lift span tower bracing above the high route clearance requirement, replacing rocker bearings, repairing damaged concrete with cathodic protection and replacing compression joint seals. The bridge was built in 1963. Heavy traffic, direct exposure to the elements and rapid changes in temperature has caused deterioration to key bridge parts necessitating the repairs.
Much of the earlier work was performed below the bridge from a barge with some single lane closures at night. The project will be almost complete following the two-week nighttime closure.
Variable message signs will be posted at various locations to warn travelers of the closure, alternative route and potential delays.
Oregon State Bridge Construction, Inc. of Scio, Oregon is the contractor performing the work. The total cost of construction is $12.4 million.
For the latest on the project, please visit the project web site at https://www.oregon.gov/odot/projects/pages/project-details.aspx?project=18602
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.