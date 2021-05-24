We have a weak cold front moving across the coastline as I type this, giving us less than ¼” of rain. The front will push across the Coast Range later this morning then we transition over to the usual post-frontal showers that persist thru tonight. Winds becoming southwesterly today 5-10 gusting to 20, the high near 54. The scattered showers ease some tonight though a trough of low pressure does keep about a 40% chance thru tomorrow morning. The winds die down tonight, the low near 48.
We have a ridge move in later tomorrow that keeps us on the dry side into Wednesday when we see partly sunny skies with the afternoon temperatures climbing up into the low 60s. Wednesday night the clouds and rain move back in with a disturbance that drags in another cold front Thursday morning.
We see some more scattered showers behind the front that could linger into Friday morning, but another ridge of high pressure moves in for the holiday weekend, so, looks for mostly sunny and 64 Saturday, then Sunny and 70 Sunday and mostly sunny and the mid 70s for Memorial Day Monday.
A friendly reminder, we are getting closer to swapping over to the new way this email will be distributed. Effective after the first week in June, you must subscribe to the Mailing List – Daily Weather Briefing, thru the County Website at: https://www.co.tillamook.or.us/newsletter/subscriptions.
The site is already open so you can go subscribe today so when the switch is made, you will not miss any of the Updates.
Vaccine Progress
Looking at the OHA Website I see that the State is at 62.9% of the 18+ yo with at least one vaccine shot as of the morning of May 21st. Remember, the state is looking for 70% to do away with the Risk Levels all together.
Tillamook County on that date stood at 59.6% towards its goal of 65% which would put us in the Low Risk Category until the State hits the 70%. They estimated that we needed another 1,181 people to receive their first vaccine to meet that 65% goal. Statewide, we were in 8th place, not to bad.
Ross Tomlin recently said, “Getting the COVID vaccine was never in question for me. I eagerly anticipated the day when I would be eligible to get an appointment, and then the day when I got my first shot. The only apprehension I felt was waiting to get both shots and have them take full effect. Now that I am fully vaccinated, I no longer feel stressed about getting gravely ill from the virus. I still wear a mask, wash my hands, use sanitizer throughout the day, and maintain social distancing. But now I no longer worry constantly about each interaction with other people. It is liberating. It is also a great feeling knowing I am helping us all to reach that critical herd immunity level so we can finally put this pandemic behind us."
WILDFIRE AWARENESS MONTH: HAVE A PLAN, BUILD A KIT AND BE READY TO EVACUATE
As Oregon continues to recover from the historic and destructive 2020 wildfire season, abnormally dry conditions and pre-season fires on the landscape are causing concern for the 2021 wildfire season. Now is the time for Oregonians to prepare themselves, their families and their homes for wildfire.
May is Wildfire Awareness Month, and the Oregon Office of Emergency Management (OEM) and partners are engaged in a month-long campaign to encourage, empower and inform Oregonians to help prevent and prepare for wildfire.
Being prepared starts with an emergency plan. As simple as a list of important contacts and knowing where to go in case of evacuation, emergency plans are more effective when they are practiced with household members.
Building an emergency kit or go bag that can be grabbed in a hurry is another way to prepare for disaster. “These are challenging times, and as we continue to rebuild after last year’s wildfires, it is more important than ever to prepare ourselves, our families and our communities against the threat of wildfire,” said OEM Director Andrew Phelps. “Gathering important documents to add to your go bag, talking about your emergency plan with your family, and signing up for local alerts are all small steps you can take now. These actions can make all the difference when disaster strikes and in the days that follow.”
It is also important to be familiar with “Ready, Set, Go” – a statewide evacuation system used to notify communities facing a threat, or potential threat, to lives and property. Oregonians can sign up for emergency alerts in their county to receive real-time evacuation notifications.
The “Ready, Set, Go” evacuation levels are as follows:
• Level 1 Evacuation means “BE READY” for potential evacuation. Community members should be aware of the danger that exists in their area and monitor emergency services websites and local media outlets for information. This is the time for preparation and precautionary movement of persons with special needs, and in some cases, pets and livestock.
• Level 2 Evacuation means “BE SET” to evacuate. Oregonians should be ready to leave at a moment’s notice, as this level indicates there is significant danger to the area. The public should be prepared to voluntarily relocate to a shelter or with family or friends outside of the affected area. They may have time to gather necessary items but doing so is at their own risk.
• Level 3 Evacuation means “GO.” Leave immediately! Danger to the area is current or imminent. If a person chooses to ignore this advisement, emergency services may not be available to offer further assistance. People should not stop to gather any belongings or make efforts to protect their home or shelter.
“Emergencies happen – Oregonians have certainly seen more than our fair share of them the past few years. But even as we continue to rise to the challenge, it’s critical that we prepare ourselves and our families for the next bad day. Prevention is key but being ready for wildfires we can’t prevent is a way we can reduce risk and help one another to be disaster survivors rather than disaster victims,” Phelps added.
OEM has an array of preparedness materials to help people plan for disasters, which are available through local county emergency management offices. One of these is “My Pocket Plan,” a mini booklet that provides a convenient place to store personal emergency information like work and school phone numbers, insurance information, medical contacts and prescription details. OEM’s My Pocket Plan also contains a list of basic emergency kit items and links to other disaster preparedness resources.
For information on what to include in an emergency evacuation bag, visit Redcross.org/get-help/how-to-prepare-for-emergencies/survival-kit-supplies.html.
OEM encourages people to prepare for all emergencies and be prepared to be on their own for a minimum of two weeks. For more information on how to be 2 Weeks Ready and other personal preparedness resources, visit Oregon.gov/oem/2WeeksReady.
For information on how to prevent and prepare for wildfire visit Keeporegongreen.org.
To learn more about how to receive local alerts in your area, contact your county emergency manager.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.