Spring-like weather will hang on for a few more days, then the rain returns with some cooler weather.
We remain under the influence of a high pressure ridge though there is a warm front off to the west that is aimed towards Washington that continues to push in clouds over our area as well.
This will likely keep us cloudy all day and we do have a slight chance of a light shower late tonight as the front slides in to the north. Today’s highs near 59, tonight’s lows near 48.
Tomorrow looks to be another spring-like day with continued light winds, still with mostly cloudy skies, the highs up near 60, and the lows near 50.
We do see an approaching front Thursday so the winds becoming southwesterly 4-8 and there is a slight chance of rain starting in the afternoon, but the high still makes it to 62. The front pushes in some mainly light rain Thursday night, lows near 49.
We see post-frontal showers Friday under mostly cloudy skies then the models show a low pressure system dropping south along the coast from the Gulf of Alaska over the weekend that will bring in rain and rainshowers for the holiday weekend. The models, which are mixed, appear to show another front with more rain Saturday then the low pushes in scattered showers for Sunday. Weekend highs in the mid 50s, lows in the mid 40s.
As for Memorial Day, there is still a slight chance of a shower under partly sunny skies, the high near 58. And speaking of a holiday, did you know that Friday the 27th is “Don’t Fry Day”!
The National Council on Skin Cancer Prevention has designated the Friday before Memorial Day as “Don’t Fry Day” to raise awareness of skin cancer prevention and to encourage everyone to protect their skin as they head outdoors to kick off the summer season. The National Council is the united voice of 40 organizations, associations, and agencies dedicated to skin cancer prevention in the United States.
Tillamook County Community Call COVID Update
- Weekend Case Count – 20 (May 20 thru May 22)
- 7-Day case County – 52 May 15 thru May 21)
- 14-Day case count – 105 (May 8 thru May 21)
- Cases for May – 164
- Community transmission is still at High for Tillamook County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.