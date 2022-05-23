We have clouds streaming across the area that are associated with an approaching front that is forecasted to pass mainly to our north, likely sparing us from any precipitation from the system.
The system is causing an increased onshore flow so we will continue to see the increased cloudiness today. Winds becoming northwesterly 5-10, the high near 59, the winds will slowly die off tonight, still plenty of clouds, lows near 43.
Tomorrow high pressure starts building in and helps to push the temperatures up a few degrees and brings us light winds. So, we expect mostly cloudy skies still, light winds, the highs near 60, lows near 49.
The ridge moves over the area Wednesday bringing us relatively light winds and helps push the afternoon high up near 64, lows Wednesday night around 48.
Thursday, we see an approaching front that brings in a slight chance of rain by the afternoon, the high up near 65 with rain likely tonight under cloudy skies, lows near 48. We still see a chance of rain on Friday, a little cooler, highs now near 58, lows near 46.
The models make it harder to forecast for the weekend with some showing a strong, colder low pressure system moving down the coast. Some of the others show the low, but not as strong.
So, it appears we will have a low pressure system moving down the coast over the weekend, pushing in some clouds and giving us a chance of rain and possibly some gusty winds.
The variable right now is how much rain and how strong will the winds be. A strong system this time of year would be, well, unspring-like!
