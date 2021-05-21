The low pressure area that we have been tracking over the last week, that is responsible for the shower activity the last few days, is now over Nevada. This morning the only shower activity observed on the radar is well east of our area. This is now giving us a northwesterly flow, pushing in a thicker marine layer that will likely only brake up enough to give us mostly cloudy skies this afternoon. The winds northwesterly 5-10, highs today near 58. The winds die off tonight, lows near 43.
The models show the low splitting tomorrow with the weaker of the two drifting back to the north into eastern Oregon. So, any additional shower activity will be east of the Coast Range and more likely over the Cascades, eastward leaving us with mostly sunny skies tomorrow with a high near 61. Meanwhile, here at the coast, we will also be watching another weak front tomorrow night that gives us a chance of showers tomorrow night then a chance of light rain later, after midnight with light rain likely just before sunrise Sunday.
The front pushes thru Sunday around noon then we transition to showers Sunday afternoon. It looks like another low pressure area will be dropping south along the coast towards the Oregon/Washington border the first half of next week, making rain likely again by Monday morning, then we have a chance of showers by Monday night into Tuesday with a slight chance still Tuesday night into Wednesday. High temperatures for this period around 60, lows near 45.
Vaccine Clinic South County Today
The NRFPD and the So. Tillamook County Emergency Volunteer Corps will be holding a Moderna Vaccine Clinic this today between 1:00pm thru 6:00 pm at the Hebo Fire Station. They will also have a limited supply of Pfizer for those 12-17 years of age and a limited supply of Johnson and Johnson (single dose). Walk-ins welcome!
The OHA website this morning says Tillamook County stands at 13,015 citizens 16+yo with at least 1 shot, or 59.3%, the first goal is 65% which would keep us in the Low Risk Category. Currently we are seeing a drop in positive cases in Tillamook County and if we have less than 30 cases reported in the two week reporting cycle that ends tomorrow, we might just end up in Low Risk Category anyway next Friday if my calculations are correct. The state is at 62.7% towards their 70% goal that would do away with the Risk Categories all together!
Neal Lemery Shares
“I’ve got my shots. Have you? Getting a vaccine now is part of community caretaking. We are all caretakers for our neighbors. Tillamook County is a very giving and charitable community. Vaccinations are part of our continuing traditions of helping each other out.
When I received my Covid shots, I not only helped improve my health and my family’s health, I also greatly lessened the risk that me falling ill to Covid would become an enormous burden on our health care system. I also reduce the risk of others becoming infected, and put their own lives at risk.
We are in a national health emergency, and the most effective action I can take is to get the vaccine. Doing my small part helps fulfill my obligations as a citizen.
I become part of the solution, and not part of the problem. As a senior citizen with some underlying health issues that make me more susceptible to the virus, I have taken steps to not become a burden on others, and to fight the virus.
When I was a kid, our country faced another pandemic: polio. A fatal and fast spreading disease, it had killed and seriously afflicted kids in my class, my neighbors, and family. Like Covid, it was a nasty, wide-ranging and indiscriminate illness. When the Sabin vaccine was developed, we kids all lined up at school to get the vaccine, dispensed in a sugar cube. Because the community responded and got vaccinated, the contagion stopped, and many lives were saved; community caretaking at its finest.
We all serve our community in many ways. Now, I volunteer with several community organizations. I give blood at the local Red Cross blood drives, and help build our community. I see my friends and neighbors also being kind and generous with their time and talent. I also join with the growing majority of the community in stepping up to get my vaccines, and become part of the solution to the pandemic, and not a problem or a burden.
Step up and help out our community. Get vaccinated. “
ODOT Area 1 Construction Update
U.S. 101: Young’s Bay (New Youngs Bay) Bridge Repair Project
Project Description: This project includes raising the lift span tower bracing above the high route clearance requirement, replacing rocker bearings, repairing damaged concrete, installing corrosion protection and replacing compression joint seals.
Traffic Impacts: Most of the work impacting the travel lanes will be done at night. There may be times when one-lane closures occur to accommodate equipment needed for the work and activities being done underneath the bridge.
A 14 day full night closure will occur in June, 2021 while replacing the lift span bracing. The night closures will detour traffic onto U.S. 101 Business route between the hours of 9:00 pm and 5:30 am.
Project Website:https://www.oregon.gov/odot/projects/pages/project-details.aspx?project=18602
U.S. 30: Millard & Bennett Roads (St. Helens) Section
Project Description: This project will improve the safety of U.S. 30 by adding a traffic signal at the intersection of U.S. 30 and Millard Road, restricting left turns onto U.S. 30 from Bennett Road, increasing the turn radius for the right turn at U.S. 30 and Bennett Road, updating rail crossings at both Millard and Bennett Roads, and updating other intersection infrastructure for pedestrians, bicyclists, and vehicular traffic.
Traffic Impacts: Expect delays and lane closures. Traffic on U.S. 30 will not be detoured. The intersections of U.S. 30 and Millard Road and/or U.S. 30 and Bennett Road will be impacted at various times during construction.
Project Website:https://www.oregon.gov/odot/projects/pages/project-details.aspx?project=21459
U.S. 26: Necanicum Jct. - Nehalem River Bridge Section
Project Description: This is a roadway surface preservation project which will remove the surface of the asphalt and replace it with a new wearing surface. Side roads and approaches will also be repaved. In addition, new guardrail and signs will be installed throughout the project corridor. ADA ramps will also be installed at the end of bridge pedestrian facilities.
Traffic Impacts: Most of the work in two lane segments impacting travel lanes will be done at night when there will be one-lane closures between 8:00 p.m. and 8:00 a.m. In the four lane sections work may occur during either daytime or nighttime hours while maintaining one travel lane in each direction. Expect delays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.