The shower activity is a little more scattered than yesterday but is still giving us occasional periods of light precipitation. Weatherwise, we have a broad low pressure area to the east leaving us under a moist, somewhat unstable northwesterly flow.
Daytime heating could enhance the shower activity a bit this afternoon, and there is a greater chance of showers over the Coast Range from the added lift. So, we can expect partly sunny skies with northwesterly winds 8-12 gusting to 20, highs near 57. The shower activity eases some tonight under mostly cloudy skies, decreasing winds late, some patchy fog possible late, lows near 40.
The low continues to drift southeastward tomorrow leaving us with partly sunny skies with a slight chance of widely scattered showers, winds northwesterly 5-10, highs near 58, mostly cloudy and dry tomorrow night, light winds, lows near 42.
As for the weekend, it looks like we are still influenced by the board upper low that will have drifted north to around eastern Oregon, and with weak disturbances rotating southward around the low and through our area, we stay mostly cloudy with about a 30% chance of showers Saturday.
Sunday the models head off into different directions. There are several features that the models are not handing well. Some would give us a ridge of high pressure building in over our area giving us dry conditions, others bring disturbances into the area giving us a chance of showers thru midweek. For now we stick with cooler, wet weather so maybe partly to mostly cloudy days with a chance of showers each day, highs near 60, lows near 46.
New beach driving restrictions start in south Tillamook County, Cape Kiwanda fence improved
Pacific City, Oregon – The Oregon State Parks and Recreation Commission approved a new rule restricting driving on some beaches in south Tillamook County around Cape Kiwanda. A new fence atop the Cape was also unveiled this week, providing hikers with different views of the rocky headland and surf.
Driving on the beach from Tierra del Mar, an unincorporated community north of Pacific City, north to the mouth of the Sand Lake estuary was previously open for part of the year, and is now closed to all motor vehicles year-round. The beach south of the Tierra del Mar access remains open to driving. Signs at the beach access make the driving rules clear.
The Cape Kiwanda beach access in Pacific City is reached from a county-owned parking lot and boat ramp. The beach north of the boat ramp is available for parking by people launching or retrieving a boat. The beach from the county boat ramp is closed to motor vehicles from there south about a quarter mile. Boats may occasionally launch from this area when the area just north of the ramp is unsafe for launching or retrieving boats.
The beach was temporarily closed to motor vehicles in 2020 in cooperation with the county to reduce COVID-related crowding concerns, and due to staff and revenue shortages also prompted by COVID-19.
“This change moves nearly all the motor vehicles to designated parking areas off the beach on the south side of Cape Kiwanda,” says Park Manager Jason Elkins. “It’s great seeing families having a natural experience on the beach without dodging cars.”
Cape Kiwanda is a sandstone headland just north of Pacific City and reachable by walking up a steep dune. The area is prone to erosion and has several sheer drops to the ocean. An old fence kept hikers more than a hundred yard back from the cliff edges in most areas, except for a small viewpoint. Hikers regularly ignored the fence and ventured into risky areas of the cape.
Between 2014-2016, six people died due to falls. A new fence that creates several new views of the ocean and geologic features was unveiled May 20, 2021.
“We want visitors to enjoy better views without being tempted to cross a fence,” says Park Manager Jason Elkins.
The fence has gone through different configurations since the area became a state park in 1973, and the elements and crumbly sandstone have made past attempts difficult to maintain. The new fence uses the same kinds of hardy wooden posts used in vineyards and for growing hops, with coated, nonreflective chain link covering the spaces under the rails.
State Park and Department of Corrections crews installed 2,500’ feet of fence at a cost of $30,000 over the last year.
Kris Lachenmeier is another COVID Vaccine recipient
"As a Rotarian I am always looking for ways in which I can serve others. Getting the vaccine was a way I could serve our community, helping us to stop the spread of the virus. I am aware of those in our community with health issues who put them at higher risk of serious illness and who are not able to get the vaccine. I don't want to be the person who unknowingly passes it to a neighbor. On a more personal note, I want to travel internationally again and feel super fortunate to live in America where the vaccine is now widely available."
Photo of Sarah and I. She was our Rotary exchange student from Guatemala who lived with us last spring. Guatemala is struggling with Covid - still and no vaccine available.
