The shower activity continues today but the flow has turned more northerly as an upper level low slides southeastward from near Vancouver Island into Oregon. This is enhancing the shower activity that is moving into the area from the northwest.
As usual, the mountains also enhance this activity so we will see additional showers popping up as the moisture races up the mountains today. This is a cooler low pressure area so the high temperature today is again around 55 degrees. The activity becomes more scattered tonight with the loss of daytime heating and the low continues to move southeastward thru Oregon. Lows near 40.
We will see fewer showers during the day tomorrow under mostly cloudy skies, mainly associated with daytime heating again as the previous low pressure area continues southeastward out of the area, the high near 56. We dry up tomorrow night, lows near 43.
Friday there is a slight chance of morning showers under partly sunny skies as a weak high pressure ridge nudges in and we dry out and warm up a few degrees for the weekend with mostly sunny skies expected for Saturday, the high near 62.
Unfortunately, or fortunately if you look at the drought concerns, Sunday we have another chance of showers as another weak front approaches the area. After that, the models don’t all agree but it appears that another front gives us another chance of showers Monday into Tuesday. Highs thru the weekend and into the first half of next week in the low 60s, lows in the mid 40s.
COVID/Vaccine Update
With the current case count we remain in the Moderate Risk Category, but our daily case count has, and we hope will continue to lower. This last week Tillamook saw 8 new cases between May 11 thru May 17. If we can maintain this lower rate, then by the next cycle there is a chance we would qualify for Low Risk Category.
In addition to this, as you know, any county that has vaccinated 65% of the county with at least the first dose, also would qualify for Low Risk. The state now says when it reaches 70%, the Risk Level Assessment will go away. Tillamook County has vaccinated 12,916 individuals with their first dose and 10,187 are fully vaccinated so the county currently stands at 59%, again our first target is 65%.
Speaking of vaccine, there is a shot clinic at the Fairground today that is offering Modera vaccine now until 11:30am. This afternoon from 1:00pm thru 4:00pm, they are offering Johnson and Johnson and the Pfizer vaccine which is the one for people 12yo and above. Tomorrow there will be a clinic at the Neahkahnie High School where they will be offering Pfizer to individuals 12yo and above from 9:00am thru 11:00am. The NRFPD and the So. Tillamook County Emergency Volunteer Corps will be holding a Moderna Vaccine Clinic this Friday, May 21, 1-6 pm at the Hebo Fire Station. They will also have a limited supply of Pfizer for those 12-17 years of age and a limited supply of Johnson and Johnson (single dose). Walk-ins welcome.
As I have stated before, it is best to schedule your appointment through the online scheduler at www.tillamookchc.org. They will be taking walk-in at the clinics today, tomorrow, and Friday but know that walk-ins run the risk of not being able to get their preferred type of vaccine due to quantities on-hand.
Finally, the confusion on the new masking/social distancing guidance. First the CDC issued new recommendations the end of last week. Yesterday the Oregon Health Authority issued Interim Guidance that was a little different. Now we wait on the final word out of OSHA to see what the ruling will be. We suspect it will be inline with what OHA has put out, but we won’t know that until the “official” document hits the street. If you wish to see the latest OHA Guidance, it can be found at: https://sharedsystems.dhsoha.state.or.us/DHSForms/Served/le3727.pdf. The County government continues to assess the new guidance before making a final decision on how they will proceed, until then, they will continue with all previous guidance on all County property.
