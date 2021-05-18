We see scattered showers moving across the area today, from west to east. It looks like the mountains enhance this activity so we are seeing increased activity over the Coast Range. There had been some talk of thunderstorm possibilities, but the chance is slight and isolated to the north into southwest Washington. The shower activity will ease a little tonight.
Tomorrow will be similar to today as a trough of low pressure moves through so we can expect the scattered showers to continue, especially tomorrow afternoon thru tomorrow evening, again enhanced by the Coast Range mountains. The activity does ease tomorrow night as the trough moves away. High temperatures in the mid 50s, lows down around 40.
Thursday the shower threat diminishes leaving a partly sunny afternoon as a high pressure ridge builds in once again to dry things out. We will see some marine clouds and some patchy fog in the overnight hours Thursday with high near 56, lows near 43.
Friday we are dryer and warmer with partly sunny skies, highs near 59, partly cloudy with patchy fog and light winds that night, lows near 43. Partly sunny and 61 Saturday, then it looks like we could see another weak front pushing in a chance of showers Saturday night into Sunday with a slight chance still next Monday, highs near 61 still, lows near 44.
Election Day
Today is the day that if you want your voice heard in this local and special district election, and have not yet turned in your completed ballot, you must either drop it off at one of the Election Boxes around the county by 8:00pm today!
An Early Fire Season
While we see rain here on the coast today, you may not know that there have already been 132 fires that burned 3,246 acres so far this year in Oregon. Fire season has already been declared in parts of southern and central Oregon. With record dryness over the past two months and knowing that May is likely to be another relatively dry month, it is likely that the summer streamflow volumes across the state could be lower than they were in 2015/2016. It is possible this could be a record-breaking dry season. It is hard to believe that just before this we were looking at an above average snowpack/water equivalent and now we see numerous sites at 50% or less.
It is possible that we will see private water well sites dry up at those residential locations relying on these for water. I would suggest people with wells keep a close eye on their levels and have a plan should these dry up.
COVID/Vaccine News.
I will only mention that we have enjoyed 3 days in a row without new cases and that the county stands at 59% of its 16+yo population having had at least one shot . I will also say I, like many of you, are confused on the new mask/social distancing CDC news. The CDC did an abrupt about face the end of last week and now the state is scrambling to decipher what this looks like for businesses, offices, churches, and others.
Until the State can develop and publicize new guidance, I would recommend everyone continue to operate by the old guidance. I have not heard, but I can only guess that the Oregon Health Authority is reviewing this and will submit something to the Governor for approval soon on what the new guidance will be. Just hold on and be patient, especially with one another!
Shout-Out and a BIG Thank You to Linda and Mark
"As non-medical personnel, we asked ourselves what can we do to help?" Linda and Mark serve at all vaccines sites across the county, even taking off time from work in order to serve their community.
Linda and Mark share, “we chose to get vaccinated so that we can safely visit our family. Help us keep each other safe and get back to the things we love to do with the people we love, by choosing to get vaccinated."
