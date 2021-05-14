A look at the satellite picture shows a disturbance has moved southeast of the area taking the higher clouds from yesterday with it. It also shows the marine layer pushed up against the Coast Range. The marine clouds will burn back today as the high pressure ridge reasserts itself leaving another sunny afternoon with relatively light westerly winds, a high temperature today near 62. The clouds remain offshore tonight, calm winds, lows near 47.
The weekend looks nice with mostly sunny to sunny skies, westerly winds during the afternoon 5-10, highs near 64, partly cloudy nights, light to calm winds, lows near 48.
After a real dry week, there is a chance we could see some rain and rainshowers for much of next week. Monday, we start to see a change with increasing cloudiness as an upper level trough of low pressure moves southeastward towards the area then a rain chance starting later Monday night thru Tuesday with rain likely by Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s, lows in the mid to low 40s.
Wednesday night we transition over to scattered showers that persists into Thursday, highs up near 58, lows around 43.
New Mask Guidance
The CDC announced yesterday a recommendation regarding masks for fully vaccinated individuals. They stated because:
- Indoor and outdoor activities pose minimal risk to fully vaccinated people.
- Fully vaccinated people have a reduced risk of transmitting SARS-CoV-2 to unvaccinated people.
- Fully vaccinated people should still get tested if experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.
- Fully vaccinated people should not visit private or public settings if they have tested positive for COVID-19 in the prior 10days or are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.
- Fully vaccinated people should continue to follow any and all applicable federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations.
Fully vaccinated people should also continue to wear a well-fitted mask in correctional facilities and homeless shelters. Obviously, prevention measures are still required for unvaccinated people.
All Moderate Risk restrictions remain in place, the only change pertains to the wearing of mask.
Like the Governor said, “Oregonians now have a choice of how to protect themselves and others from COVID-19: either get vaccinated or continue wearing a mask and following physical distancing requirements.”
If you need the vaccine, there are shot clinics in progress today, Friday the 14th, and tomorrow, Saturday the 15th, at the Fairgrounds, from now until 4:00pm today. They are administering 1st and 2nd doses of Moderna (Note: neither of these will have the Pfizer which is the one for the 12-17yo group). Tomorrow’s clinic at the Fairgrounds will be using Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccine. The hours tomorrow will be from 9:00am thru 5:00pm.
It is best to log onto the scheduler and reserve your spot (https://app.blockitnow.com/consumer/covid-care) but walk-ins are also permitted. Remember, the goal is for the County to reach 65% of the 16+ population with their first shots, then we will drop down to the Low Risk Level until the State has reached 75%, then the Risk Levels will go away! Our current percentage for Tillamook County – 58.2%.
The final word, taken from the Governor Press Conference yesterday, “In the coming days, the Oregon Health Authority will be providing updated guidance for businesses, employers, and others to allow the option of lifting mask and physical distancing requirements after verifying vaccination status. Some businesses may prefer to simply continue operating under the current guidance for now, rather than worrying about verifying vaccination status, and that’s fine.”
