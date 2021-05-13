It is acting like summer still, marine clouds in the morning with some clearing in the afternoon though we will see some high clouds rushing eastward across the top of the flattened high pressure ridge. A trough and low pressure area will develop and push down into northern California tomorrow and the result is the ridge builds again over our area so our area looks mostly sunny starting tomorrow and persists through the weekend. For today we see partly sunny skies in the afternoon, winds becoming westerly 5-10, highs near 63, more clouds and patchy fog tonight, calm winds, lows near 46.
As promised, Friday, Saturday and Sunday look mostly sunny, gradual warming so by Sunday we are looking at highs in the mid 60s along the coast, the 70s and 80s across the hill, and we see partly cloudy nights with lows dropping into the mid 40. That means this weekend could be touristy busy in many coastal areas.
The models continue to show a stronger trough moving across the area the beginning of next week. The only uncertainty comes from exactly when, some models say Monday or Tuesday with some of the others suggest not until Wednesday. What this means for us is we have a chance of showers starting Monday night, thru Tuesday and/or into Wednesday. Because of the trough, temperatures will be falling with highs by Tuesday and Wednesday in the upper 50s again, low continue in the mid 40s.
COVID-19 weekly cases, hospitalizations decline
The Oregon Health Authority’s COVID-19 Weekly Report, released yesterday, shows a second consecutive week of declining cases and hospitalizations.
OHA reported 4,896 new daily cases of COVID-19 during the week of Monday, May 3 through Sunday, May 9. That represents a 12% decline from the previous week and marks the second consecutive week of lower weekly cases.
New COVID-19 related hospitalizations also declined from 272 to 245.
There were 31 reported COVID-19 related deaths, nearly doubling the previous week’s total.
There were 111,121 tests for COVID-19 for the week of May 2 through May 8. The percentage of positive tests was 6.1%.
People 70 years of age and older have accounted for 39% of COVID-19 related hospitalizations and 75% of COVID-19 related deaths. The nine new deaths reported yesterday included individuals as young as 25, and others in their 30s, 40s and 50s.
Yesterday’s COVID-19 Weekly Outbreak Report shows 42 active COVID-19 outbreaks in senior living communities and congregate living settings, with three or more confirmed cases and one or more COVID-19 related deaths.
