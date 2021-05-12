We have a weak trough sliding over and flattening the ridge of high pressure this morning that continues to persist over the area. This has pushed in and thickened the marine layer and aided in some patchy morning fog. The clouds will slowly burn back today leaving partly to mostly sunny skies. Winds will increase this afternoon to northwesterly 8-12 gusting to 20, the high up near 67. Back comes the clouds tonight, the winds die off, the low near 45.
Another trough will move across the ridge tomorrow so look for mostly cloudy skies to remain, lighter winds, and highs near 65, mostly cloudy to clouds skies tomorrow night, calm winds, lows near 46.
The ridge builds again Friday on thru the weekend giving us partly cloudy skies Friday but mostly sunny skies Saturday and Sunday with temperatures warming a few degrees each day from the 61 on Friday to 66 on Sunday, into the 80s over in the valley.
The models suggest we see a stronger trough slide in the start of next week that gives us a chance of showers Monday and Tuesday, cooler also with highs in the upper 50s.
New State and County Vaccine Targets
The Governor announced yesterday new vaccine targets for Oregon to begin the reopening process. She advised that most restrictions could be lifted statewide when 70% of Oregonians 16+ have received their first dose. For the counties, beginning May 21st, they will have the option to move to Low Risk when 65% of the county residents 16+ receive their first dose and the county submits a plan to close the vaccine equity gap. Yesterday, Tillamook County was at 57.9% which means we need approximately 1,500 more people to get their shot to reach that 65% needed to drop to Low Risk.
Speaking of Risk Levels, Tillamook County does remain at Moderate Risk and there were three other counties in Oregon that can now enjoy that level after having been in High Risk the previous week.
There are shot clinics at the Fairgrounds today, tomorrow at Rinehart Clinic and Friday in Hebo. You can schedule online for a no-wait appointment through www.tillamookchc.org, or, just walk-in and help us reach that 65% goal set by the Governor.
Why get the shot, well, here is what Helen Welch, a Certified Nurse Midwife who had just retired after a rewarding career when the COVID-19 pandemic began, told us. She was unsure how she could help the community at first, but after experiencing the strength and heart of Tillamook County when her home was involved in the Pike Road Wildfire, Helen signed up to volunteer as a way to thank the community that helped her. She was one of the first to offer support as volunteer COVID-19 vaccinator.
Helen chose to get vaccinated to make Tillamook County safer. She encourages all who are thinking about it to please choose to get vaccinated. Help us share Helen’s story and tell us why you chose to get vaccinated using #choosetogetvaccinated in your Facebook post or comment.
Learn more about COVID-19 vaccines and book an appointment online at tillamookchc.org. While appointments are preferred, walk-ins are welcome for our Pfizer Clinic 8:30am -11:30am and J&J Clinic 1:00pm-4:00pm, both on Wednesday May 12th at Tillamook County Fairgrounds.
