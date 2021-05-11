I will keep reminding folks, if you wish to continue to receive this Update (Gordon’s Update) you need to Subscribe at the new Tillamook County Webpage. The link is: https://www.co.tillamook.or.us/newsletter/subscriptions
As far as the weather goes, the high pressure ridge continues to dominate the pattern. We see some patchy fog this morning otherwise we expect a mostly sunny day with winds becoming northwesterly 10-15 gusting to 25, the high near 65, mostly cloudy to cloudy tonight, decreasing winds, lows near 46.
Tomorrow the ridge flattens because of a weak trough of low pressure that will drop southeastward across the area Thursday. This will actually do little other than to increase the clouds and push the temperatures down a few degrees, highs near 63, lows near 45.
The models show another disturbance approaches the area later this weekend. The models are mixed on the strength and speed of this disturbance but safe to say, we have a slight chance of showers later Sunday into Monday. High falling down to 60 by Monday.
COVID Update
The Governor’s Office confirmed that it appears Tillamook County will continue in the Moderate Risk Category after this Friday. It was also mentioned that the Governor’s Office is optimistic that, thanks to the vaccine rates, Oregon counties may not see Extreme Risk any longer. The vaccine will directly relate to the fall of COVID hospitalizations and lowering infection rates.
The county has administered 12,635 first doses and 9,322 folks are fully vaccinated. The represents 48% of the county having dose 1, which is actually over 56% of the eligible citizens, and 35% are fully vaccinated.
There will be shot clinics offering Pfizer, Moderna, and J&J available in different parts of the county thru the end of the week. Jump online now at:
https://app.blockitnow.com/consumer/covid-care
Using this allows you to pick the type, location, and time for you shot. Things are slowing down so there are appointment available will minimal delay. Register today!
