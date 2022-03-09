Well, looking at the satellite picture shows a mess in the Pacific headed this way. Today, for us, we have a disturbance moving thru that is causing some spotty light rain and drizzle.
The precipitation comes to an end later today as high pressure starts to build in this afternoon and starts to clear things up giving us mostly sunny skies this afternoon. Winds today becoming northerly 8-12 gusting to 20, highs near 52. With mostly clear skies tonight and light winds, radiational cooling will allow the lows to drop into the upper 20s.
A nice day returns tomorrow with the ridge of high pressure bringing mostly sunny skies, winds becoming westerly 5-10, highs near 52, some clouds move in tomorrow night with light winds, the low near 37. The dry weather continues Friday with partly sunny skies, but the ridge will have started shifting to the east as a southwesterly flow develops, winds southwesterly 5-10, highs near 56.
The more moist and warmer southwesterly flow will be the result of a strong Jetstream setting up over the region which opens us up to fronts and disturbances that ride the southwesterly flow that brings rain up thru our area. The rain starts late Friday night or early Saturday morning, lows near 40.
So, the weekend looks wet and breezy with a front moving thru Saturday into Sunday highs near 53, lows near 44. Another wetter front approaches Sunday night bringing another round of rain that will be heavy at times, with breezy southerly winds also, especially along the beaches, and this persists thru Monday. Our hopes are that the systems will move thru fast enough to keep hydrological concerns low but as we have learned in the past, things can change so this is something we need to watch this weekend.
Light to moderate rain likely continues Monday and Tuesday, highs remain up around 50 or up into the low 50s, lows in the low to mid 40s. If river flooding were to become an issue, this is when it would likely affect the region.
