A few showers with some isolated thunderstorms yesterday because of a low-pressure area that has dropped south and is now spinning west of Washington. There are areas of disturbed weather rotating in the flow, moving under the low then northeastward into our area. The low’s movement has slowed and there now appears to be a front developing that extends from Vancouver Island, southward to our west, with the southern end near northern California. The front appears to be stationary for now with a wave developing on the southern end that is pushing the rain into the coast in Southern Oregon.
What this means for us is we have a good chance of showers developing later this afternoon that could persist into the night. The models suggest these will not be as strong as yesterdays so we should not see as much hail and fewer, if any, thunderstorms. The snow level will climb to near 2600’ this afternoon with a high near 52, then fall tonight to around 1800’ with the morning low near 38 with more widely scattered showers.
The low-pressure area will continue to move southward tomorrow but still with disturbances rotating around the low and across our area so more scattered showers expected tomorrow, the snow level rises to 2400’, the high near 50, then fewer showers tomorrow night, the low near 36, the snow level around 2500’
We had thought Wednesday would be shower free but with the lows movement so slow we still have a slight chance of showers Wednesday morning, then becoming mostly sunny and dry in the afternoon as high pressure starts to dominate. The snow level will still be hovering near 2500’, highs near 52, lows near 35.
We see plenty of sun Thursday and Friday, highs near 53, lows near 35. Friday night we expect a cold trough of low pressure and an associated cold front to move into the area, bringing a chance of rain by Saturday into Sunday. With lows expected to be around 35-38, a heavier shower could briefly pull the snow level down, bringing a rain/snow mix to 500’ or lower as the shower moves through.
COVID-19 News
This last week we saw an uptick in cases in Tillamook County. While I think we still squeaked by with under 30 cases for the two-week period which should keep us in the Low Risk Category, if this trend were to continue, the next two week could put this Low Risk level in jeopardy. The increasing number has also created other concerns about exposure and the need to self-quarantine. When a positive case of COVID-19 is reported, a Public Health Nurse will contact the individual to do an interview. Anyone who is identified through the interview as a close contact is outreached by a contact tracer. A close contact is defined as someone who spent more than 15 minutes, less than 6’ apart from the individual who tested positive for COVID-19.
The contact tracer will notify the individual of the risk, assess them for symptoms of illness, provide education on quarantine, and set up monitoring for the duration of their quarantine period. The quarantine period is 14 days from the last date of exposure. If the identified contact is a child, the contact tracer will identify a responsible adult. The responsible adult will need to self-quarantine along with the child.
Individuals who are third party contacts DO NOT need to self-quarantine or alter their daily activities. We always encourage everyone to practice good hand hygiene, wear your face coverings= when in public around others, and stay home and outreach your provider if you have any signs of illness. Remember, it is still cold and flu season.
If you have any questions you can speak to a Public Health Nurse at 503-842-3940. If there is no answer, please leave a message and a nurse will return you call.
