The slow moving front continues to bring rain into the area as it drifts east. It still looks like, because of the orientation of the atmosphere river is south to north, the heaviest rainfall amounts appear to be down in southern Oregon as the moisture is being squeezed out as it hits the Coast Range to our south. From what I can see, our area has seen between ½” and ¾” while Mt. Hebo has seen just under an inch. This has helped keep the local river levels from seeing significant increases.
The good news is, the back side of the rainfall line is past the coastline but as the system continues to drift eastward the rain should taper off but it may take another few hours to finally push over the Coast Range. The winds with the system are southerly 10-15 gusting to 25-30 with higher gusts to 35-45 at the beach.
So, once the front finally makes it through then later this morning or early afternoon we should see some sun but also some scattered showers, the snow level down around 2600’. The approaching system over the last couple days has caused some high sea swells which can contribute to increased sneaker wave concerns and hazards at the beaches. In addition to this, we are having some relatively higher high-tides right now aggravated by a 1’ anomaly on top of the forecasted tide levels. This increase is from the weather systems and NOT from the strong earthquake experienced in New Zealand yesterday. Highs today near 52 and tonight’s lows near 39.
The showers will ease some tomorrow afternoon, some could give us brief periods of small hail. Winds becoming southerly 5-10 with gusts to 20 possible near the showers, the snow level down to near 2400’. Tomorrow evening we see more rain moving in associated with another approaching front that pushes thru tomorrow night or early Sunday morning. This system will be weaker but does pull the snow level down to 2000’. Once the front goes thru Sunday morning, we see the usual post-frontal showers that become more widely scattered Sunday night, the snow level around 1900’, highs near 50, lows near 36.
As for next week, we see a low pressure area dropping south along the coast then move southeastward towards southern California. As it move south there will be areas of disturbed weather that will be rotating under the low then northeastward across the area bringing periods of rain or rainshowers, off and on, thru midweek. The snow level will be as high as 2500’ with periods when it drops to near 1600’, mainly in the early morning hours.
COVID/Vaccine Updates
We continue to be on track to remain in the Low Risk Category when announced next week, assuming no big surprises.
Tillamook County has had 434 total cases, zero currently hospitalized.
Vaccines – we continue to do about 600-700 doses a week which is based on the amount of vaccine received and our team has vaccinated 15.3% of our County’s personnel to date. This week, the Vaccine Partners, which includes Adventist Hospital, Rinehart Clinic, Nehalem Bay Fire and the Tillamook County Community Health Center have administered 575 Prim doses and 950 Booster Doses. Since December they have vaccinated 2226 individuals in Phase 1a, 2164 in Phase 1b for a total of 4380 primary doses given in Tillamook County, and they have also given 1527 Boosters. We do not have any information from the Federal Vaccine Providers in Tillamook County.
The group continues to schedule appointments for Phase 1b Groups 2-5. When the staff calls to schedule the appointment, they will do so multiple times and leave a message identifying themselves and the purpose of the call. After the third attempt the name goes back into the computer for future calls. This continues until contact and scheduling occurs. If you are age 65 or older and have not registered yet, the form is available at tillamookchc.org in English and Spanish. If you need assistance with the online form, call the vaccine line at 503-842-3914, Monday thru Friday 8am-5pm, the staff is bilingual.
The providers are not currently scheduling any of the new groups so there is no need to call. Once they are ready to begin scheduling the next group, we will get the information out by all means possible. Please be patient!
ODOT Region 1 Update
U.S. 101: Young’s Bay (New Youngs Bay) Bridge Repair Project
Project Description: This project includes raising the lift span tower bracing above the high route clearance requirement, replacing rocker bearings, repairing damaged concrete, installing corrosion protection and replacing compression joint seals.
Traffic Impacts: Most of the work that impacts the travel lanes will be done at night. There may be times when one-lane closures occur to accommodate equipment needed for the work and activities being done underneath the bridge.
A 14 day full night closure will occur near the end of the project in 2021 while replacing the lift span bracing. The night closures will detour traffic onto U.S. 101 Business route.
Project Website: https://www.oregon.gov/odot/projects/pages/project-details.aspx?project=18602
U.S. 30: Millard & Bennett Roads (St. Helens) Section
Project Description: This project will improve the safety of U.S. 30 by adding a traffic signal at the intersection of U.S. 30 and Millard Road, restricting left turns onto U.S. 30 from Bennett Road, increasing the turn radius for the right turn at U.S. 30 and Bennett Road, updating rail crossings at both Millard and Bennett Roads, and updating other intersection infrastructure for pedestrians, bicyclists, and vehicular traffic.
Traffic Impacts: Expect delays and lane closures. Traffic on U.S. 30 will not be detoured. The intersections of U.S. 30 and Millard Road and/or U.S. 30 and Bennett Road will be impacted at various times during construction.
Project Website: https://www.oregon.gov/odot/projects/pages/project-details.aspx?project=21459
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.