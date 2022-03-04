There are still a few widely scattered showers rotating around an upper level low pressure that is moving southward, off the central coast. It is expected continue southward then turn and move into northern California later today.
So, look for mostly cloudy skies with a few of those widely scattered showers around, winds becoming northerly 5-10, highs near 49 then mostly cloudy but dry tonight, diminishing winds, patchy fog and frost possible, lows near 35.
A ridge of high pressure builds in tomorrow bringing mostly sunny skies with light northwesterly winds, highs near 53, some partly cloudy nights with calm winds, lows near 35. There is a chance of some early morning patchy fog and frost later both nights, into the early morning hours.
The good weather extends into Monday with one more day of mostly sunny skies, the high near 56, then things start to shift that night with an approaching disturbance that pushes in cloudy Monday night, lows near 38 then add a chance of showers by Tuesday morning thru Wednesday with the snow level falling to around 2000-2500’ with lows near 35. Another chance of showers comes Thursday, the highs near 52, lows near 36.
OHA releases new COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough report
OHA’s most recent update on COVID-19 breakthrough cases, released yesterday, reported 5,589 cases of COVID-19 during the week of Feb. 20 to Feb. 26.
Of those cases, 2,950, or 52.8.%, were in unvaccinated people, and 2,632, or 47.1%, were vaccine breakthrough cases. Among the breakthrough cases, 1,119, or 42.5%, were fully vaccinated and boosted.
The median age of the breakthrough cases during that period was 54. Twenty-two breakthrough cases involved residents of care facilities, senior living communities or other congregate care settings. There were 110 cases in people ages 12 to 17.
To date, there have been 192,934 COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough cases in Oregon. Of those cases, 44,109, or 22.9%, were fully vaccinated. The median age of all cases is 41.
The report shows that the rate of COVID-19 in unvaccinated people is twice the rate as in vaccinated people, and three times higher than in people who are fully vaccinated and boosted.
To date, 2.4% of all vaccine breakthrough cases have been hospitalized and 0.5% have died. The median age of vaccinated people who died is 80.
Vaccination remains the most effective tool to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Oregonians are encouraged to get vaccinated and, if eligible, to get a booster shot.
COVID-19 weekly cases, hospitalizations decline, deaths rise
OHA’s COVID-19 Weekly Data Report, released Wednesday, showed declines in weekly cases and COVID-19-related hospitalizations, but higher deaths.
OHA reported 5,337 new cases of COVID-19 during the week of Monday, Feb. 21 through Sunday, Feb. 28 – a 43% decline from the previous week, and a 90% drop from the peak case level Oregon experienced the week of Jan. 17 through Jan 23.
During the week of Feb. 21 through Feb. 28, there were 438 COVID-19-related hospitalizations, a 31% decrease over the previous week. COVID-19-related deaths increased to 137 from 111 the previous week.
Reported COVID-19 test results dropped 13%. There were 113,657 tests administered. Test positivity dropped to 6.4%.
Today’s COVID-19 Weekly Outbreak report shows 268 total active outbreaks in care facilities, senior living communities and congregate living settings, with three or more confirmed COVID-19 cases or one or more COVID-19-related deaths.
