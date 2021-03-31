Another chilly, frosty start this morning with the clear skies and calm winds thanks to the high pressure ridge over the area. The light east winds and mild temperatures will continue with the sunny skies today, highs near 57. The partly cloudy skies and calm winds tonight will allow for some patchy fog to develop tonight, lows around 40.
With the onshore flow returning tomorrow morning we could see some of the marine clouds in the morning hours but they will burn back and we become mostly sunny in the afternoon, winds westerly 4-8, high near 55. Tomorrow night we have a weaken front moving across to the north that will give us increased clouds, still some light winds, lows near 38.
Friday the upper level ridge builds in again but we will see some marine clouds so we become partly sunny in the afternoon Friday, again the west winds in the afternoon 4-8 that dies off at night, highs near 55, lows near 40.
The weekend forecast become a little more uncertain as the models have still not all settled on one outcome, but, we think Saturday will start out dry with the chance of rain moving in Saturday night as a low pressure area moves south along the coast, or a trough of low pressure moving across the area, both of these events would keep the threat of rain in the forecast through Sunday into Monday and depending on which of these actually occur, maybe Monday as well.
I have also been getting pollen alerts the last few days so if you have allergies, you already know that the pollen is increasing, welcome to spring! Just a heads up, I will be out Thursday and Friday but hope to be back on Monday so after today, you are on your own!
SCAM ALERT
I have recently read that yes; the scammers were affected by the COVID shutdown and now are back online and need to make up for lost ground, so the calls seem to be spiking faster than the virus right now. I, and many others, have been getting the calls that our Social Security number was illegally used and you must call immediately, or a warrant will be issued for your arrest. Some of my brave friends have called the number and report they demand money thru gift cards be sent or need a money transfer, so they need your credit card or bank account info. Of course, I have won several cruise trips and my car warranty continues to expire also.
With the Tax season here, you can expect those scam calls to start up again also.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.