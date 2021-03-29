Some post-frontal scattered showers still pushing thru the region this morning and if we see a heavier shower, small hail is possible as well as some variable gusty winds. I received reports of snow in the passes from early this morning, but they also report it melted, however, there is snow visible in the higher Coast Range mountains. Winds are expected to increase, becoming northwesterly 10-15 gusting to 25, today’s high near 49. The shower activity will slowly diminish this afternoon and the winds ease this evening. High pressure starts to build in overnight tonight so the clouds start to dissipate and the winds diminish allowing for a chance of a frosty start for tomorrow with the early morning lows near 36.
The ridge builds and moves closer to the area bringing mostly sunny skies tomorrow with northwesterly winds 4-8, the high near 54. With mostly clear skies tomorrow night and calm winds, the lows drop to near 34 so frost is again possible. Wednesday looks sunny as well, light winds, the high up near 64, partly cloudy skies expected for Wednesday night, lows near 40.
Thursday, we see an upper level trough passing across to the north that likely only gives us increased cloudiness, a slight chance of a misty start to the morning when the clouds are the thickest, highs near 54, lows near 38.
Friday on thru the weekend the models get a little mixed, some say a ridge will build but the others show a weak front approaching the coast Saturday that gives us a chance of rain Saturday and Sunday, highs near 53, lows near 39. The snow level during this period 2500-3000’.
Vaccine Scheduling Tool is live!
Phase 1A groups 1-4 and Phase 1B groups 1-6 may now self- schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment online using the “GetMyVaccine” button at tillamookchc.org or the following link:
https://app.blockitnow.com/consumer/covid-care
*** Check out this tutorial video on the tool: https://youtu.be/gP7cuHk61vs ***
Wondering who is eligible?
Phase 1B Group 6: eligible as of March 29th, 2021
- Adults 45–64 with one or more of the following underlying health conditions: Cancer, Chronic kidney disease, COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), Down Syndrome, Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies, Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant or HIV, Obesity (BMI greater than or equal to 30 kg/m2), Sickle cell disease, Type 2 diabetes mellitus
- Migrant and seasonal farm workers
- Seafood and agricultural workers
- Food processing workers
- People living in low-income senior housing, senior congregate and independent living
- Individuals experiencing houselessness (sheltered and unsheltered)
- People currently displaced by wildfires
- Wildland firefighters
- Pregnant people 18 and older
Past eligible (Phase 1A groups 1-4 and Phase 1B groups 1-5) which still may book an appointment:
- Childcare providers, early learning and K–12 educators and staff
- People 65 and older
- All health care workers
- Skilled nursing and memory care facility workers and residents
- Tribal health programs
- Emergency medical services (EMS) providers and other first responders
- All health care interpreters and traditional health workers in any
- All staff at other long-term care facilities including, adult foster care, group homes for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and other similar congregate care sites
- Hospice programs
- Mobile crisis care and related services
- Individuals working in a correctional setting
- Adults and youth in custody 18 years and older
- Non-emergency medical transport
- Paid or unpaid caregivers (including parents or foster parents) of medically fragile children or adults who live at home
- Adults and age-eligible children who have a medical condition or disability who receive services in their homes
- All other outpatient HCPs
- Public health settings, such or community based organizations with direct or indirect exposures
Limited or no computer access, call us: 503-842-3914 (Mon-Fri 8am -5pm, English and Spanish)
