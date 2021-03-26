Aside from some patchy morning fog, we should see little weather thru tomorrow as high pressure builds in over the area. The clouds will start to break up a little this afternoon then tomorrow looks mostly sunny and 56. Low temperatures tonight near 37 but tomorrow, with the ridge over us, the low falls to 40.
Sunday the rain returns with a fast moving front so some clouds move in, then the rain by Sunday afternoon though some of the models suggest rain by Sunday morning, and becoming breezy also with winds becoming southerly 15-20 gusting to 30, a little higher at the beaches.
The front pushes through around midnight then we transition over to scattered showers, the snow level could fall to near 1300’ late Sunday night so there could be snowy periods in the higher parts of the Coast Range passes.
Still a few more showers Monday, still on the breezy side, highs near 49 then partly cloudy skies expected for Monday night as high pressure moves in again, the lows near 37. Tuesday looks partly sunny and 52, Wednesday should be nice, sunny and 59 and Thursday, mostly sunny and 58. Overnight lows, with partly cloudy skies, falling to the mid and upper 30s.
COVID/Vaccine Update
From Friday, March 19th thru Thursday, March 25th, Tillamook County has 25 new confirmed cases, 21 from positive tests, 4 presumptive with one person hospitalized. The average positive test rate stands at 3.7%.
Our vaccine providers administered 720 1st/Primary Doses and 150 2nd/Booster Doses this week. As of Friday, March 26th, we have provided 2,587 Phase 1a Primary Doses, 3,983 Phase 1b Doses and 2,425 Booster Doses for a total of 6,570 Primary vaccine doses since December. That is about 25% of the Tillamook County Residents and 11.5% of the total residents have been fully vaccinated.
Starting March 29th, Phase 1b Group 6 become eligible. In addition to this, that same date, Tillamook County rolls out a new scheduling tool that allows individuals to schedule their appointment directly online using the new Tillamook County Vaccine Scheduling Tool. Using this allows you to pick the preferred location, date, and time best for you. Upon release on March 29th, you can access this through the Community Health Center’s webpage at TillamookCHC.org. Look for more information next week.
In addition to this new tool, outreach and planning is underway with individuals in our community who are experiencing houseless, incarcerated, and with our seafood, agriculture, and food processing businesses with target events or scheduling.
Pleases keep in mind that the Health Systems are strained making calls so wait times are longer for this reason. If possible, please use the online tool when it becomes available on the 29th. Offer assistance to individuals you know that either do not have computers or are having a hard time with filling out the form. As always, if anyone has a vaccine question or problem, the vaccine line is available at 503-842-3914.
Last Night’s Fireball was NOT a Meteor
It appears many people in the Pacific Northwest saw a fireball with a few people reporting a loud boom at the same time.
So, with some research I have found it was a Falcon 9 second stage rocket that was launched by Space X about 22 days ago to deliver another Starlink Satellite. The rocket failed to reignite as designed so ended up in a decaying orbit until reentering the atmosphere last night as it streaked across.
Reports have been received from other states and over here in Salem, Portland, into SW Washington including Seattle, and of course, Tillamook. What was witnessed was the rocket burning and falling apart as it reentered the atmosphere. There appears to be no reports of any damage anywhere which suggest the rocket totally burned up on reentry.
ODOT Region 1 Construction Update
U.S. 101: Young’s Bay (New Youngs Bay) Bridge Repair Project
Project Description: This project includes raising the lift span tower bracing above the high route clearance requirement, replacing rocker bearings, repairing damaged concrete, installing corrosion protection and replacing compression joint seals.
Traffic Impacts: Most of the work that impacts the travel lanes will be done at night. There may be times when one-lane closures occur to accommodate equipment needed for the work and activities being done underneath the bridge.
A 14 day full night closure will occur near the end of the project in 2021 while replacing the lift span bracing. The night closures will detour traffic onto U.S. 101 Business route.
Project Website: https://www.oregon.gov/odot/projects/pages/project-details.aspx?project=18602
U.S. 30: Millard & Bennett Roads (St. Helens) Section
Project Description: This project will improve the safety of U.S. 30 by adding a traffic signal at the intersection of U.S. 30 and Millard Road, restricting left turns onto U.S. 30 from Bennett Road, increasing the turn radius for the right turn at U.S. 30 and Bennett Road, updating rail crossings at both Millard and Bennett Roads, and updating other intersection infrastructure for pedestrians, bicyclists, and vehicular traffic.
Traffic Impacts: Expect delays and lane closures. Traffic on U.S. 30 will not be detoured. The intersections of U.S. 30 and Millard Road and/or U.S. 30 and Bennett Road will be impacted at various times during construction.
Project Website: https://www.oregon.gov/odot/projects/pages/project-details.aspx?project=21459
