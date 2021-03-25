The high pressure ridge is off to the west, putting us in a northwesterly flow which is pushing some scattered showers southeastward across the area this morning. The activity should ease this afternoon, the winds northwesterly 10-15 gusting to 20, highs near 49. There could be some patchy drizzle around tonight with light winds, lows near 36, snow levels around 2400’.
The ridge strengthens tomorrow helping to give us fair, dry, and mild conditions tomorrow and Saturday with partly sunny days, the highs near 53 tomorrow then up to 58 on Saturday with relatively light winds. A partly cloudy night tomorrow, lows near 36, then with more clouds to hold in some heat, lows near 40 Saturday.
Sunday starts out okay, but then some clouds move in with an approaching front that will bring in the rain starting in the afternoon, breezy, highs near 54, the rain ends around midnight as the snow level falls to near 1300’, still a little breezy, lows near 37.
We see some scattered showers Monday, still on the breezy side, the snow level near 1900’, fewer showers Monday night, lows near 38. The snow level continues to climb Tuesday, up to 2800’ by the afternoon, a slight chance of rain still, lows near 38.
It appears we see another ridge building in midweek giving us mostly sunny skies, highs near 58, a partly cloudy night means lows near 37.
COVID Risk Level Dates Correction
Yesterday I may have mixed up the dates while discussing the movement concerning Risk Levels. The next Movement dates are, OHA will pull the case count April 5th, publish the press release announcing any Risk Level Changes on April 6th, then any changes would take place April 9th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.