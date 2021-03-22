A cool start this morning with the lows around 32, and some patchy fog also, otherwise, a mostly sunny day with highs around 52. We can expect increasing clouds tonight ahead of the next system, lows near 38.
Cloudy and becoming rainy by the afternoon tomorrow. The front will be fast moving so we transition over to scattered showers by tomorrow night, highs near 49, lows near 41. The showers become more scattered Thursday but diminish by tomorrow night, the snow level tomorrow night and Thursday down around 2000-2500’.
After that, high pressure builds in and gives us fair, dry and mild conditions Friday and Saturday. It also warms each day, peeking Saturday at 58 degree, lows that night near 40. It looks like a tough of low pressure will bring in more clouds and a chance of rain Sunday into Monday, highs near 54, lows in the upper 30s.
Scam Alert
I have been getting several texts over the past few days saying they are from Amazon and that I had won money, was owed money, and I had won an iPhone. All of these are fake and an attempt to steal your information and money. Do as I did, blocked them then deleted them.
