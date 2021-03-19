A busy morning so I am late working on this. First, for those that don’t know, there is a community call every Friday that is rebroadcasted on KTIL or you can dial in and listen.
The information is on the Tillamook County Webpage under the Commissioners tab. Our Salem Political folks are on there and give us the latest info from the capital, our Commissioners as well as the Health Department, a few other department heads, and City leaders.
While this was going on there were a bunch of Marine Warning and Marine Weather Statements issued related to the thunderstorm activity just off the coast moving northeastward. Most that were in our area have moved inland and weakened. The current area of concern is just off the mouth of the Columbia River heading northeastward. The storms could produce waterspouts, gusts to 50 and even some small hail. The current Warning for the area west of the Columbia was valid until 9:45. There is a chance for more.
The trigger for this activity is a trough of low pressure just off the coast that will drift inland this afternoon so the activity should shift also. We can see winds in and near the showers 10-15 gusting to 30, today’s high near 50. The snow level is up around 3000’ but as this colder, unstable air associated with the trough shifts east, the snow level will drop to near 2500’. So, the thunderstorm activity should ease this afternoon as the trough continues to move east but another one tonight will trigger more showers with possible thunderstorms through around midnight.
The shower activity starts to ease tomorrow afternoon, still some gusty winds, highs still near 50, then only a slight chance of showers tomorrow night as a weak ridge of high pressure zips thru, the snow level down around 2000’, lows near 38.
We see an increasing chance of rain Sunday afternoon as another front approaches the coast with rain likely that night then we again transition over to showers Monday morning before becoming more widely scattered Monday night into Tuesday with Tuesday night looking mostly dry, highs by then near 54, lows near 40, the snow level climbs back to near 4000’.
The long range models suggest another disturbance bringing a chance of rain again Wednesday which also pulls the snow level back down to near 2500’ Wednesday night.
COVID-19 Update
We have had 10 new cases reported this week from last Friday thru Thursday of this week, that was 5 cases with 5 presumptive cases. This gives us a total of 470 cases total.
For Vaccine, this week we were able to administer 747 Primary (1st Dose) and 478 Boosters (2nd Dose) giving us a total since December of 2,317 Primary Phase 1a doses and 2,425 Boosters and 3,233 Phase 1b doses. This means we have given 5,850 doses to Tillamook County residents which is about 22% of the total residents.
The Vaccine providers are scheduling all Phase 1b individuals, Groups 6 and Above or, the 65 and older, educators, and any Phase 1a missed. The Governor has a press conference scheduled at 11am today, it is unknow if or what she will say about Vaccine distribution.
