We have a front pushing through this morning giving us some rain, then we can expect scattered showers this afternoon behind the front. Some of these could give us some brief periods of heavy rain and occasionally the heavy ones could have small hail.
As cooler, unstable air moves in this evening we could also see a thunderstorm or two, especially over the coastal water, until around midnight but with daytime heating tomorrow, and with the unstable air aloft still, we again have a thunderstorm threat and again, some could give brief periods of heavy rain and small hail.
Should be on the breezy side also with gusts to 20 today, mainly near the showers, and up to 30 tomorrow. The high temperature today near 53 but tomorrow with the colder air moving in, highs only near 49.
We have some weak ridging over the weekend so the showers will ease some Saturday, becoming widely scattered, then picking up again Sunday as the rain returns with the next front Sunday afternoon and persists into Monday morning then back to scattered showers Monday night.
With more northerly flow Tuesday there is only a slight chance of any showers into Wednesday, highs continue 50-55, lows 39-44 and the snow level for this period continues around 2000-2500’.
COVID-19 Vaccine, Why Get Vaccinated?
There are a couple of locally produced videos now at the Tillamook Community Health Center’s webpage at www.tillamookchc.org/covid-updates/ that are worth watching. One is in English and one is in Spanish.
