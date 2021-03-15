Still a few brief showers around this morning moving thru to the southeast, many providing low level snow flurries. Obvious this also means the passes have been seeing snow, but I haven’t seen reports of it sticking though the temperatures were in the upper 20 there so any moisture would have frozen overnight so travelers beware of patchy ice.
Daytime heating will push the snow level up to near 1500’ by the afternoon but could also aid in triggering additional showers this afternoon. With the cooler temperatures, I would not be surprised to see some small hail in some of the heavier showers today. High temperatures today near 48.
The shower activity will diminish this evening as high pressure starts to build in giving us partly cloudy skies tonight with calm winds and a low near 31. This means we likely see another frosty morning tomorrow but becoming a mostly sunny day with the high near 51 and the overnight low, again with partly cloudy skies, near 33.
Wednesday starts out okay after another foggy/frost start, then that evening another upper level trough of low pressure moves down from the northwest that brings a chance of rain around midnight or after, with the low near 40 the snow level will likely be above 2500’. As the trough crosses it makes rain likely Thursday into Friday with an upper level low pretty much stationary out over the eastern Pacific that then rotates areas of disturbed weather over our area giving us periods of rain and rainshowers Saturday and Sunday, highs near 51, lows near 39, the snow level 2000-2500’.
Slash Burn
There is a burn scheduled 1 mile northeast of Bay City.
