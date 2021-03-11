A cold, frosty start this morning, the weather station here at the Sheriff’s Office recorded a low of 29. With high pressure over the area, we see mostly sunny to sunny skies today and tomorrow. Winds today becoming westerly 5-10, highs near 54, then with partly cloudy skies tonight and light winds, we could see patchy fog, and with the lows down to or near freezing, patchy frost is also possible. The high continues over the area tomorrow so mostly sunny skies expected after any fog clears, light winds, highs near 55, partly cloudy again tomorrow night, calm winds, lows down near freezing again.
Saturday starts out partly sunny as the high pressure starts to drift towards the east. Winds becoming westerly 5-10, highs near 55, then some clouds move in Saturday night ahead of the next front expected to bring back the rain Sunday. Sunday night the rain continues, and the snow level drops to near 2000’, highs Sunday near 51, lows near 39.
The models mix it up for the start of next week, some bring a trough of low pressure in that would give us a chance of rain or rainshowers Monday, while others show the ridge holding on. So, we go with a mostly cloudy Monday with a slight chance of rain or rainshowers, then partly sunny and dry Tuesday with another chance of showers Wednesday. High temperatures next week will be 50-55, lows 37-42. It looks like the snow level stays around 2000-2500’.
SPRING BREAK KICKS OFF WHALE WATCHING SEASON; WHALE WATCH WEEK PROGRAM CANCELED DUE TO PANDEMIC
The spring whale migration kicks off in late March and will last into June, but the whale watching experience will look different this year due to the pandemic. Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) canceled its 2021 spring Whale Watch Week program, traditionally held during spring break, meaning volunteers won’t be stationed at whale watching sites. In addition, the Whale Watch Center in Depoe Bay is closed. However, visitors may enjoy this spring tradition on their own, while following statewide COVID-19 guidelines for safe travel and physical distancing.
“We urge visitors to explore parks close to their homes and to respect the communities they visit,” said OPRD director Lisa Sumption. “Please, wear face coverings and give plenty of space to other visitors. If a park is crowded, consider visiting another whale watching site or returning later.”
Most viewing sites managed by OPRD are open, with reduced services in some locations due to limited resources. A map of whale watching sites is available online on the official whale watching webpage on the Oregon State Parks website.
Before visiting a state park, check the Oregon State Parks status map that shows open and closed parks, as well as parks with reduced services. The Whale Watching Center in Depoe Bay is closed. More information about OPRD’s response to COVID-19 is on the official FAQ page on the Oregon State Parks website.
Some 25,000 Gray whales will pass by Oregon’s shores from late March to June on their way to cool Alaskan waters. Many will be accompanied by their calves, born during the winter in the warm lagoons off the coast of Baja, Mexico.
What…Sunday only has 23 hours?
First adopted in the United States in 1918, this year Daylight Savings Time starts this coming Sunday the 14th . Officially at 2am Sunday we are supposed to set our clocks ahead to 3am. I plan on cheating and setting my clocks before I go to bed. So, we lose an hour of sleep Sunday, and some folks show up late for work because they forgot to “Spring Forward”. Hope it’s not me!
