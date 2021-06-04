Not as much of the marine stratus out there this morning, so what is there, will burn off pretty quickly today leaving a mostly sunny day. The winds will increase today becoming northwesterly 8-12 gusting to 25, highs near 66. Tonight we have a weakening front move across that will bring some light rain through the area, the winds decrease, lows near 50.
We see some scattered showers tomorrow under mostly cloudy skies, the westerly winds 5-10 gusting to 20, highs near 59, only a slight chance of showers still tomorrow night, light winds, lows near 46.
Sunday another system brings in more rain during the day that transitions to scattered showers later in the afternoon that persist thru Sunday night. Another disturbance Monday means a chance of showers still Monday and Tuesday, especially with daytime heating, highs near 61, lows near 46.
After that, additional disturbances move thru that give us a slight chance of showers, off and on, thru Thursday, temperatures warming a few degrees each day until reaching 67 during the afternoon on Thursday, lows near 49.
COVID/Vaccine news
It looks like Oregon stands at 62.7% of 16 and over who have received at least one dose of the vaccine. When the state hits 70% the Governor said she would end the Risk Levels. When the county reaches 65%, we would remain at Low Risk. We currently stand at 62.3%. Fortunately, the number of Tillamook County positive cases has decreased in the past weeks, which has allowed us to be at, and remain in the Low Risk Category anyway.
Upcoming Clinics
Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson clinics will be held each Tuesday from 8:30am thru 11:30am for all of June.
Moderna and Johnson and Johnson clinics will be held on Thursdays from 8:30am thru 11:30am for the month of June.
(Note: Moderna and Johnson and Johnson are for those individuals 18 and older)
Don’t forget, the Governor announced recently the #TakeYourShotOR campaign. Oregonians 18 and over will have a chance to win $1 million dollars, or one of the $10,000 prizes, one for each county. Oregonians, age 12-17, have a chance of winning one of five $100,000 Oregon College Savings Plan scholarships. All Oregonians who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by the draw date of June 27th will be entered to win!
I have been asked by several people that leave Oregon over the winter months, and had gotten their vaccine in another state, if they are eligible for the money mentioned above. The answer is, it depends on what address/state you provided when you received the vaccine. If you gave an address outside Oregon, then you are not eligible and there is no way to change your address in the system now. Sorry!
