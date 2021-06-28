As was expected and forecasted, we had a weekend for the record books. There were a lot of records tied or broken over the weekend, from Astoria, over to Vancouver/Portland southward thru Salem and into Eugene. We were on the warm side also, especially on Sunday when the temperature hit 100 at the Tillamook Airport. My weather station in Bay City Sunday only got up to 86 with a little onshore breeze. Even the beaches peaked at around 80.
Today we will have an upper level low pressure system moving northward from off the coast of northern California that will help increase the onshore flow for us as well as nudge the high pressure to the northeast enough that the coast will see lower temperatures today on. The National Weather Service has let the Excessive Heat Warning expire for the Coast; the valley continues thru 11pm tonight and the Gorge/Hood River area thru 9pm Tuesday. Highs for us today only up into the mid 70s, tonight’s lows down near 60. The cooler marine air will finally start to push into the valley tonight so the overnight temperatures there are little cooler and tomorrows highs drop down into the low 90s.
And as for tomorrow on, other than the Gorge and Hood River areas, conditions through the valley, while still kind of hot, at or just above 90, it will still be 10-20 degrees cooler than the weekend. Here at the coast, we see highs around 70, lows near 59.
Wednesday and Thursday, with the stronger onshore flow we also see some increasing marine clouds at night than linger later in the day before burning back. High temperatures up to or near 70, nighttime lows near 55.
Friday on thru the weekend, an upper level high pressure ridge continues to our east which helps to maintain the onshore flow, which in turns continues to moderate the temperatures. Here on our side of the Coast Range we continue to see the low 70s, over in the valley, they continue to see the low to mid 90s. Nighttime lows this weekend in the mid 50s here, around 60 over in the valley.
Vaccine Update
Today is the day that one lucky vaccinated Oregonian will receive word that they won $1,000,000. My fingers are crossed too!
The state’s weekly vaccination average has dropped to 7,755 vaccinations a week. The last time I saw the numbers it looked like it would be close to the end of the month before the State would reach the 70% goal, but remember, the Governor has said on June 30 the restrictions would be lifted either way, and that is this coming Wednesday! On the 25th we are at 69.1% in the State.
The other thing worth noting is Tillamook County went almost 3 weeks without a singe COVID case reported but we have now had 7 cases reported in the last 4 days, averaging almost 2 a day. It had not gone totally away just yet!
