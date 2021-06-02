An obvious change in the weather started today, gone are the hot temperatures, up comes the marine clouds and the humidity and more rain or rainshowers is just around the corner. The ridge that gave us the sunny skies and warmer temperatures has shifted to the east in response to a trough of low pressure approaching from the northwest. This has helped push in the marine layer overnight, but it should burn back leaving mostly sunny skies this afternoon, winds becoming northwest 4-8, highs near 65, then back comes the clouds tonight with calm winds, lows near 51.
There is a slight chance the thickened marine layer could give us some light mist or drizzle early tomorrow morning when the layer is the thickest, otherwise, like today, the clouds will burn back leaving mostly sunny skies in the afternoon, winds becoming northwest 5-10 gusting to 20, the high near 67. We have another disturbance move through tomorrow evening that does little except to bring some gusty northerly winds 8-12 gusting to 25, lows near 46.
Friday looks nice during the day with sunny skies, westerly winds 5-10 and highs near 65, but with a zonal flow, or a west to east flow setting up, there will be areas of disturbed weather that ride the flow and get pushed into our area which gives us periods of increased cloudiness and a chance of off and on showers starting Friday night through the weekend.
An upper level trough of low pressure moves across Sunday enhancing that chance of showers into Monday with a slight chance still into Tuesday, highs around 60, lows around 47.
THREE NORTH COAST TRAILS TO STAY CLOSED UNTIL 2023 DUE TO 2020 STORM DAMAGE
Three sections of the north coast trail system in Tillamook County will remain closed until at least spring 2023 while crews remove dangerous trees left from the September 2020 windstorm. A trail at Cape Lookout State Park and two sections of trails at Oswald West State Park are impassable due to downed trees and will require extensive work to reopen, Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) announces.
OPRD is working with FEMA and other federal partners, Oregon Department of Forestry, private consultants, South Fork Forest Camp and volunteers to map the damage and plan for a safe reopening.
“We want to thank visitors for their patience as we work as quickly as possible to reopen these historic and culturally important trails,” said North Coast District Manager Justin Parker. “In the meantime, we encourage visitors to explore one of the many open trails along the north coast.”
The following trail segments are closed:
- Cape Lookout State Park: The entire North Trail at Cape Lookout State Park that connects the Day-use Area to the Cape Trail.
- Oswald West State Park: The 1.4-mile Arch Cape section of the Arch Cape to Cape Falcon Trail, from the north trailhead to the crossing at U.S. Highway 101.
- Oswald West State Park: A 1.6-mile section of North Neah-Kah-Nie Mountain Trail from U.S. Highway 101 to the summit.
These trail segments have been closed since Labor Day 2020, when the same winds that fueled wildfires in other parts of the state caused extensive blowdown on about 185 acres within Oswald West and Cape Lookout state parks. An especially wet and stormy fall and winter followed, knocking down more trees already weakened from the windstorm and weakening others. In the hardest hit areas, up to 90 percent of the trees — made up of hemlock, Douglas-fir and giant Sitka spruce as tall as 140’ — are down or in danger of falling.
Repairing trails and restoring the landscape will require selectively removing fallen and dangerous trees by helicopter within 200’ on either side of the trail — a total of 67 acres. Where possible, OPRD will leave downed trees to provide habitat. With helicopter crews committed to wildfire cleanup elsewhere in the state, this winter is the soonest OPRD could begin the work.
Once trails are clear, ground crews can safely enter the area to assess damage and rebuild trails, a process that’s expected to take a year.
“We are focused on keeping workers and visitors safe, while being good stewards of this public land,” Parker said. “We don’t want to rush the process, knowing that decisions we make today will affect how the forest looks for hundreds of years.”
The closed sections are all part of the Oregon Coast Trail that stretches along the 362-mile coastline. Many other trails on the north coast are open — information on trails managed by OPRD is at stateparks.oregon.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.