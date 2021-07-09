No surprises and no changes, summer is definitely here. A high pressure ridge continues to dominate the weather pattern bringing us fair, dry and mild conditions to the area.
The marine clouds pushed in again last night but as has been the case this past week, they will burn of slowly leaving a mostly sunny afternoon. With the highs over in the valley up close to 90, we see the usual afternoon westerly winds 5-10 gusting to 18. Thank to our natural air conditioner, todays high again near 70. We will have another trough of low pressure passing to our north tonight that will thicken the marine clouds again here tonight so we can expect increasing clouds, maybe some mist early morning with calm winds, and lows near 54.
Tomorrow pretty much a copy, becoming sunny, west winds 5-10 gusting to 20, highs near 69, not as thick a layer so we may not see the overcast skies tomorrow night, light winds, lows near 53. Sunday looks nice also, mostly sunny skies during the day, highs near 69, partly cloudy skies Sunday night, lows near 52.
The models show an upper level low pressure system moving into Washington Monday. This system has little to no moisture associated with it so likely the only effect will be to cools things down a couple degrees. After that, a large low up in the Gulf of Alaska will weaken and flatten the ridge here which gives us a zonal or west to east flow that pretty much keeps us with more of the same, mostly sunny days, highs around 69, partly cloudy nights, lows near 54.
ODOT: Area 1 Construction Update
U.S. 101: Young’s Bay (New Youngs Bay) Bridge Repair Project
Project Description: This project includes raising the lift span tower bracing above the high route FAFAFA protection and replacing compression joint seals.
Traffic Impacts: There are no anticipated Traffic Impacts at this time.
Project Website: https://www.oregon.gov/odot/projects/pages/project-details.aspx?project=...
U.S. 30: Millard & Bennett Roads (St. Helens) Section
Project Description: This project will improve the safety of U.S. 30 by adding a traffic signal at the intersection of U.S. 30 and Millard Road, restricting left turns onto U.S. 30 from Bennett Road, increasing the turn radius for the right turn at U.S. 30 and Bennett Road, updating rail crossings at both Millard and Bennett Roads, and uFApdating other intersection infrastructure for pedestrians, bicyclists, and vehicular traffic.
Traffic Impacts: Expect delays and lane closures. Traffic on U.S. 30 will not be detoured. The intersections of U.S. 30 and Millard Road and/or U.S. 30 and Bennett Road will be impacted at various times during construction.
Project Website: https://www.oregon.gov/odot/projects/pages/project-details.aspx?project=...
U.S. 26: Necanicum Jct. - Nehalem River Bridge Section
Project Description: This is a roadway surface preservation project which will remove the surface of the asphalt and replace it with a new wearing surface. Side roads and approaches will also be repaved. In addition, new guardrail and signs will be installed throughout the project corridor. ADA ramps will also be installed at the end of bridge pedestrian facilities.
Traffic Impacts: Most of the work in two lane segments impacting travel lanes will be done at night with single-lane closures between 8:00 p.m. and 8:00 a.m. In the four lane sections, work may occur during either daytime or nighttime hours while maintaining one travel lane in each direction. Paving is anticipated to begin on June 20th, 2021, Expect delays.
OR 47/OR 202: Maintenance Paving Project
Project Description: This project will pave the roadway (milepost 39 to 51.7) to give users a smoother ride.
Traffic Impacts: There will be intermittent daytime lane closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. with flaggers controlling two-way traffic.
Project Website: https://www.oregon.gov/odot/projects/pages/project-details.aspx?project=...
