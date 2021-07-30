A look at the satellite picture tells the tale, high pressure has pushed into Oregon and Washington which has put areas east of the coast range in an obvious northerly then a northeasterly flow.
This is pulling up moisture that is moving up in the flow giving showers and likely some afternoon thunderstorms across the Cascades eastward. Smoke from the California and southern Oregon fires is also being transported northward in the flow, as far west as the eastern slopes of the Coast Range.
The next issue today, the hot temperatures. Luckily here at the coast we have our nature air-conditioning, also known as an onshore flow, that moderates the coastal temperatures for us with today’s high temperature around 75. For our mountain campers, it looks like the Coast Range may see the mid 90s today, especially on the east side as the valley is looking at temperatures in the upper 90s to low 100s. They may get lucky though if the clouds remain over their area, while it would still be rather warm, they would miss hitting the 100s.
Tomorrow the onshore flow strengthens which helps to cool things down some, highs here around 72, over in the valley around the mid 90s. With the ridge weakening, Sunday’s temperatures get even better, around 69 here and into the mid and upper 80s over in the valley. This also means the breezy afternoon winds at the coast return with afternoon westerly winds 8-12 gusting to near 20 the norm.
As for next week, things get a little mixed with the models. Some bring a low pressure center across the area by around Wednesday night into Thursday. This would bring a slight chance of rain. The other models hold the low off which would mean continued dry. Something to watch for next week.
Now, I officially retire Monday and need to take much of the week off before I come back to work on the transition. What this means is, next week you will miss a few reports. I may still sneak a few in, maybe, in between packing.
Kilchis Lookout Road Blockage
Kilchis Lookout Road will be blocked at all times (including nights and weekend) from August 1 through October 31th. The road block occurs at the 2 Mile along Kilchis Forest road due to logging activities, this includes access from the Cedar Butte side and from Sam Downs. Please use alternate routes as needed.
ODOT Region 1 Construction Update
U.S. 26: Hayward Rd. – NW Mountaindale Rd. Sec
Project Description: This is a roadway surface preservation project from MP 47.60 to MP 53.00, which will remove the surface of the asphalt and replace it with a new wearing surface. Side roads and approaches will also be repaved. Bridge decks will be removed and replaced with Waterproofing Membrane and asphalt. Striping will be replaced and “Rumble Strips” will be installed at various places throughout the project.
Traffic Impacts: One Traffic Lane may be closed on Sunset Highway (US 26) Nightly, Sunday night through Friday morning between 7:00 PM and 7:00 AM. Adjacent Roadways within the Project Site may have lane closures during daytime and nighttime hours with breaks for morning and evening commuter traffic. During the paving operation of the Entrance and Exit ramps of US26 and OR47 detours will be installed.
Project Website: https://www.oregon.gov/odot/projects/pages/project-details.aspx?project=...
U.S. 30: Millard & Bennett Roads (St. Helens) Section
Project Description: This project will improve the safety of U.S. 30 by adding a traffic signal at the intersection of U.S. 30 and Millard Road, restricting left turns onto U.S. 30 from Bennett Road, increasing the turn radius for the right turn at U.S. 30 and Bennett Road, updating rail crossings at both Millard and Bennett Roads, and updating other intersection infrastructure for pedestrians, bicyclists, and vehicular traffic.
Traffic Impacts: Expect delays and lane closures. Traffic on U.S. 30 will not be detoured. The intersections of U.S. 30 and Millard Road and/or U.S. 30 and Bennett Road will be impacted at various times during construction.
Project Website: https://www.oregon.gov/odot/projects/pages/project-details.aspx?project=...
U.S. 26: Necanicum Jct. - Nehalem River Bridge Section
Project Description: This is a roadway surface preservation project which will remove the surface of the asphalt and replace it with a new wearing surface. Side roads and approaches will also be repaved. In addition, new guardrail and signs will be installed throughout the project corridor. ADA ramps will also be installed at the end of bridge pedestrian facilities.
Traffic Impacts: Most of the work in two lane segments impacting travel lanes will be done at night with single-lane closures between 8:00 p.m. and 8:00 a.m. In the four lane sections, work may occur during either daytime or nighttime hours while maintaining one travel lane in each direction. Paving is anticipated to begin on June 20th, 2021, Expect delays.
