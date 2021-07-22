The short version, more of the same, high pressure remains off to the east while a trough of low pressure hangs off to the west. We started off the morning with some patchy fog in a couple of areas, otherwise, sunny skies already. We will again see the breezy afternoon westerly winds kicking in 10-15 gusting to 25-30, the high temperature today near 70. We keep the mostly clear skies tonight as the winds die down, lows near 46.
Tomorrow the trough gets pushed off to the north and east as the upper level ridge of high pressure builds towards our area. This will keep us fair, dry and with the strong onshore winds gusting up near 30, mild with temperatures in the low 70s here while the temperatures over in the valley are in the upper 80s to low 90s.
Little change is expected over the weekend, still sunny with breezy afternoon westerly to northwesterly winds, highs up around 71, the nights, with mostly clear skies, down around 52.
The models suggest next week we return to - upper level high pressure down near the Four Corners area to our southeast while upper level low pressure rests up to the northwest again, putting us back under a southwesterly flow. Based on last week’s example, we keep our onshore/westerly flow at the lower levels with temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70 during the day and down in the low 50s at night.
Wildfires
First, locally, the Game Hog Creek Fire is not only contained, but the satellite is not detecting any hotspots now. I don’t have the “official” number, but it looks like this fire burned between 180-190 acres. The largest fire in the state continues to be the Bootleg fire that, as of 8:53 last night, was approaching 400,000 acres across two counties, Klamath and Lake Counties, and is 38% contained. They have experienced 2 injuries and have had 67 residences destroyed and 117 structures destroyed.
Each year, wildfires are started by campers not adhering to current fire restrictions, abandoning a campfire, or not putting the fire out completely. Never leave your campfire unattended. Make sure it is out cold. If it is too hot to touch, it’s too hot to leave. Be sure to check for current fire restrictions before you go!
CAMPFIRES BANNED IN STATE PARKS, STATE-MANAGED FORESTLAND EAST OF INTERSTATE 5 EFFECTIVE THURSDAY, JULY 22
News Release from Oregon Dept. of Forestry
Posted on FlashAlert: July 21st, 2021 12:00 PM
Salem, Ore — Due to fire danger and limited firefighting resources across the western U.S., effective Thursday, July 22 no campfires will be allowed in state parks and in state-managed forests east of Interstate 5, even in designated campfire areas. This includes charcoal fires, cooking fires, warming fires, charcoal briquettes, pellet grills, candles, tiki torches and other devices that emit flames or embers. Portable cooking stoves or propane lanterns using liquefied or bottle fuels are allowed, though propane fire pits are not.
This ban covers all state-managed parks and forestlands east of Interstate 5, and includes prohibitions on fires in designated fire rings. The public can also anticipate restrictions in other areas based on fire danger. Restrictions may increase as fire danger rises in other parts of Oregon and will remain in place until conditions moderate.
State agencies strongly encourage checking fire danger levels and associated restrictions in a given area before traveling and daily during a visit.
With hot, dry weather expected to continue and no relief forecasted in the foreseeable future – and several large fires on Oregon’s landscape – the step of banning campfires east of Interstate 5 was deemed a necessary measure to protect life and property in what is already a very challenging and dangerous fire season.
Particularly in times of elevated fire danger, maintaining capacity to respond quickly to new fire starts is critical. Humans cause on average 70% or more of fires in Oregon, and these additional restrictions are intended to help reduce the number of human-caused fire starts. This will allow firefighters to focus on the existing large fires as well as new blazes that may emerge.
“We are seeing record-low humidity in much of the state, and as forest fuels dry out there is tremendous potential for fire to establish and spread quickly,” Oregon State Forester Nancy Hirsch said. “With months of fire season left, this measure will help us prevent one of the most common types of human-caused fires, which reduces the risk to our communities and natural resources.”
“Every park visitor can do their part to protect the landscapes we all love,” Lisa Sumption, Oregon Parks and Recreation Department Director said. “Help reduce fire risk by bringing meals that don’t require heating or cooking.”
