The onshore flow continues to be influenced by the large upper level low pressure area drifting towards British Columbia, well off to our northwest. The layer was thick enough this morning to give us some patchy mist or light drizzle, otherwise, the marine clouds are already breaking up some in the Tillamook area but remain overcast to the north. So for us this means a mostly cloudy to partly sunny day, afternoon winds becoming westerly 5-10 gusting to 15, the high near 66. Look for the clouds to return tonight with calm winds, lows near 53.
Tomorrow a high pressure ridge builds in from the southeast so the clouds will clear by mid-morning leaving mostly sunny skies, winds becoming northerly 8-12 gusting to 20, highs near 67, mostly clear tomorrow night, some patchy fog possible late with light winds, lows near 50.
Sunny skies expected for Sunday and Monday, afternoon winds northwesterly 5-10, highs near 68, mostly clear nights, some patchy fog possible with light winds, lows near 53. It looks like the ridge will actually hold and give us mostly sunny skies through at least the middle of next week if not longer, highs near 66, lows under partly cloudy skies near 52.
CONTAINMENT LINES ARE HOLDING ON WILDFIRE IN THE TILLAMOOK STATE FOREST
News Release from Oregon Dept. of Forestry
Posted on FlashAlert: July 15th, 2021 3:27 PM
FOREST GROVE, Ore. – The firelines firefighters dug to control the Game Hog Creek Fire burning in the Tillamook State Forest have held. About 80 ground crew are engaged on the wildfire. They have been aided by helicopters assisting with air drops onto the fire, which is in a steep, inaccessible area of the forest.
More precise mapping shows the fire, which is about 22 miles northwest of Forest Grove, has burned a little over 130 acres.
Temperatures overnight are expected to drop somewhat, which will help retain moisture in the air. Cooler air off the ocean is expected to move inland over the fire on Friday, which should also aid firefighters.
Most of the Tillamook State Forest remains open to visitors with the exception of Drift Creek and Idiot Creek forest roads and the Fear and Loaming mountain bike trail due. These are closed due to fire activity in the area. Rogers Camp trailhead is being used as a staging area for firefighters and is also closed to the public. Highway 6 and 26 to the coast remain open and unaffected by the fire, which is entirely within the state forest.
Cause of the fire is still under investigation.
142ND WING TO HOST F-16 VIPERS, CONDUCT DISSIMILAR AIR COMBAT TRAINING
News Release from Oregon Military Department
Posted on FlashAlert: July 15th, 2021 3:40 PM
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Air National Guard’s 142nd Wing is hosting the 21st Fighter Squadron out of Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, to conduct dissimilar air combat training (DACT) from July 15-30.
The 21st Fighter Squadron’s F-16 Vipers will fly in collaborative exercises with the 142nd Wing’s F-15 Eagles during the two-weeks of DACT. This specified training provides realistic combat scenarios for pilots to hone advanced aerial tactics that may be used against potential adversaries. The exercise is an essential and required component to ensure military readiness in support of the base’s national and state missions.
According to Lt. Col. Bradley Young, 123rd Fighter Squadron Director of Operations, DACT provides multiple readiness benefits for the 142nd Wing and other U.S. Air Force companion units.
"Our task is to be able to provide combat air power for America's needs as an instrument of diplomacy...[DACT] allows us to get more robust training.” He also explained that the overall cost saving for both units is another advantage for this type of joint training. “I would argue -- a better bang for our buck and the taxpayer dollar."
Flights will depart from and land at the Portland International Airport, and training will be conducted in approved airspace several miles off the Oregon coastline. In an effort to foster coordination with the community and the Port of Portland, flights will launch daily after 8 a.m. and will conclude before 4 p.m.
