Not much changes from yesterday’s weather. We continue to be influenced by a large low pressure area spinning well west of British Columbia that has us stuck in a cooler westerly flow. We do have occasional disturbances riding the flow that thicken the marine layer at night and gives us a slight chance of early morning light drizzle. So, for today, we will see mostly sunny skies with the afternoon breezy westerly winds returning, 10-15 gusting to 25, the afternoon high near 65. The clouds will return tonight along with the chance of light drizzle late, the winds diminish, lows near 54.
With a thicker marine layer tomorrow morning the marine layer will not clear up as fast, or as much and in some areas, will not clear at all. So, we look to stay mostly cloudy tomorrow, highs near 65, lows near 55.
A ridge of high pressure builds in from the southeast early Saturday and gives us a mostly sunny weekend with high likely to push up near 70 by Sunday, still a little on the breezy side Saturday afternoon, then mostly clear nights, lows near 52.
It looks like next week will be fair, dry and mild still with the mostly sunny days continuing through midweek, highs around 66, partly cloudy nights, lows near 52.
OREGON DEPARTMENT OF FORESTRY MADE GOOD PROGRESS TODAY ON THE WILDFIRE IN THE TILLAMOOK STATE FOREST
News Release from Oregon Dept. of Forestry
Posted on FlashAlert: July 14th, 2021 6:54 PM
FOREST GROVE, Ore. – Firefighters made good progress today on the Game Hog Creek Fire burning 22 miles northwest of Forest Grove on the Tillamook State Forest. Although the fire remains uncontained because fire lines are still being built, the fire’s spread was largely stopped at about 70 acres. A helicopter kept the fire in check through the afternoon as temperatures rose. Steep portions where the fire is burning remain inaccessible to hand crews.
The night shift will continue to strengthen fire lines tonight. Smoke is expected in the area overnight but little fire growth. Tomorrow, firefighters will continue building containment lines and if all goes well start mopping up, cooling hot spots within the fire’s interior.
Firefighters from six Oregon Department of Forestry offices worked on the fire along with crews from South Fork. Hampton Lumber and Stimson Lumber Company provided water tender support.
Highway 6 and 26 to the coast remain open and unaffected by the fire, which is entirely within the state forest. Drift Creek and Idiot Creek forest roads are closed as is the Fear and Loaming mountain bike trail due to fire activity in the area. Rogers Camp trailhead is being used as a staging area for firefighters and is closed to the public. Elk Creek campground is open.
The fire was originally sparked on July 3 and contained then to six acres in a steep, inaccessible area. Rising winds Tuesday night apparently caused the fire to jump the control lines. Cause of the fire is still under investigation.
